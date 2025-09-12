Beacon Hill Financial Expands to San Francisco

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Financial has opened a new office in San Francisco, marking its first California location and extending its finance and accounting staffing solutions to the Bay Area.

The expansion is led by Regional Director Abe Klatt, a 20-year staffing veteran known for building lasting client relationships and high-performing teams. Division Director Scott Fowler is spearheading local growth, with the San Francisco team already seeing strong demand from clients across Northern California.

“We’re excited to bring Beacon Hill Financial to the Bay Area and to partner with organizations seeking exceptional finance and accounting talent,” said Klatt. “By focusing on service quality and long-term relationships, we’re confident this office will quickly become a key player in the market.”

Joanna Puglisi, Managing Director and Executive Vice President, added: “San Francisco is a strategic hub for our national growth, and with Abe and Scott leading the charge, we’re poised to deliver outstanding results for clients and candidates alike.”

The San Francisco office connects local businesses with top talent, ranging from entry-level professionals to senior experts, while offering finance and accounting specialists new career opportunities.

