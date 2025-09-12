Cleanfarms Marks 15th Anniversary with White Paper on Circular Economy for Canadian Agriculture

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms launched its first-ever white paper, entitled: Circular Economy for Canadian Agriculture—Better for Business, Better for Canada. It makes a compelling, evidence-based case for Canadian business owners in the agricultural sector to join a bold new conversation on how to transition from a “take-make-dispose” operations model and instead adopt a more sustainable, circular approach.

Launched as part of year-long events to mark the organization’s 15th anniversary, this white paper showcases Cleanfarms’ latest thinking on how Canadian businesses in this sector can fully leverage innovation to help close the gap in the circular economy value chain for agricultural plastics.

“The circular economy is both a challenge and an opportunity,” says Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. “Bottle to bottle, bale to bale, bag to bag: the future of ag recycling hinges on all of us being wise adopters of innovative technologies and methods to boost efficiency and spark new profitability. This white paper opens a conversation on how to get there together in a way that’s good for business, good for Canada…and good for the planet.”

Barry added: “Not only does this white paper underline the importance of circularity to our collective future, it also builds on the foundation of what’s been going on in Canadian agriculture for the last three decades in terms of positive environmental stewardship.”

Learn more about the challenge and opportunity of circularity and download the white paper today: https://cleanfarms.ca/circularity/.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

