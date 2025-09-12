Iași, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iași, Iasi - September 12, 2025 -

As businesses increasingly ask what is the best social media monitoring tool with sentiment analysis, a new leader is emerging to challenge the established names dominating industry conversations. BrandMentions today announced the launch of advanced sentiment and emotion analysis capabilities, positioning the platform as the definitive answer to one of the most pressing questions in the marketing technology space. For more information, visit https://brandmentions.com/

For years, large platforms such as Brandwatch, Brand24, and Sprout Social have been recommended as go-to solutions for sentiment analysis. While each offers valuable strengths, most have shared a fundamental limitation: sentiment has traditionally been scored at the post level, flattening conversations into a single positive, negative, or neutral label. This approach often misrepresents reality, particularly when multiple brands, products, or individuals are mentioned in a single post.

BrandMentions is changing that paradigm entirely. Its new release introduces brand- and entity-level sentiment analysis, allowing companies to measure exactly where positivity or negativity is directed within a conversation. For example, in a post that says, "I love Brand A, but I hate Brand B's app," legacy tools may assign a neutral score, missing the nuance entirely. BrandMentions instead identifies Brand A as positive and Brand B as negative, ensuring both brands receive accurate, actionable insights.

This advancement is paired with an additional layer of emotion analysis that moves beyond simple polarity to detect signals such as Joy, Love, Anger, Hate, and Sarcasm. The ability to recognize not only sentiment but also the underlying emotions provides brands with unprecedented clarity into the true voice of their audience. Trained on the language of social media including slang, abbreviations, emojis, and irony, BrandMentions' system excels at interpreting the complexity of online communication.

Internal benchmarks demonstrate greater than 94 percent accuracy in assigning sentiment per entity across mixed datasets of social media, online news, and web sources. This level of precision represents a significant advancement over traditional social listening platforms that typically struggle with several key limitations. Most existing tools focus on post-level sentiment scoring, which flattens complex conversations into single labels and misses nuanced opinions about different entities mentioned within the same text.

Additionally, many platforms report varying accuracy rates depending on language complexity and struggle particularly with detecting sarcasm, irony, and modern social media language patterns including slang and emoji usage. While some tools offer strong dashboard interfaces or broad data coverage, they often require extensive manual configuration to achieve entity-level insights and lack the native processing capabilities that BrandMentions delivers out-of-the-box. This gap between traditional approaches and the sophisticated analysis that modern brands require has created an opportunity for platforms that can deliver both precision and accessibility in sentiment intelligence.

Customers adopting the new features report immediate business impact. Agencies highlight that client reporting has become more precise and credible, with sentiment insights directly tied to specific brands or campaigns rather than generalized categories. Communications teams emphasize the ability to detect brand-specific negative sentiment spikes before they evolve into full-scale crises. Product managers use emotion-tagged mentions to identify recurring frustrations and guide development decisions, while campaign managers adjust strategy in real time based on authentic audience emotions.

"Generic sentiment scores are no longer sufficient for professional-grade analysis," said Razvan Gavrilas, Founder of BrandMentions. "Established businesses need to know who the love or the hate is directed at, and they need to understand the emotions driving that conversation. By introducing brand-level sentiment and emotion detection, we are delivering the kind of actionable intelligence that marketing leaders, communications professionals, and product teams require."

BrandMentions' proprietary crawling technology provides comprehensive monitoring across social platforms, news sites, blogs, forums, and the broader web, consistently uncovering mentions that competing tools miss. Its ten-year historical data archive also enables long-term trend analysis, far exceeding the limited timeframes of many established platforms.

The platform serves more than 10,000 established businesses worldwide through professional service plans that reflect the comprehensive nature of its analytical capabilities. The company's core client base engages primarily with robust service tiers that deliver enterprise-grade intelligence through flexible monthly engagement models.

By combining advanced sentiment accuracy, granular entity-level insights, emotion detection, sarcasm recognition, and comprehensive monitoring coverage, BrandMentions is positioning itself as the platform that redefines the category. In an industry that has traditionally required complex procurement processes and substantial annual commitments, the answer to what is the best social media monitoring tool with sentiment analysis is evolving. With this launch, BrandMentions makes a compelling case that it represents the new standard for professional sentiment analysis. To learn more visit https://brandmentions.com/reviews/

About BrandMentions

Founded in 2015, BrandMentions is a social listening and brand monitoring platform serving more than 10,000 established businesses worldwide. The platform monitors social media, news, blogs, forums, and the web, combining proprietary crawling technology with advanced sentiment and emotion analysis. BrandMentions delivers precise, real-time brand intelligence through professional service plans. The company is headquartered in Iasi, Romania, and remains bootstrapped and independent.

