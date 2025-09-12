LiTime Fully Launches “Go Electric Contest” and “MLF Dream Bonus Program” to Drive Innovation and Establish a Brand Model for Lithium-Powered Boating Ecosystems

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of September 5, 2025, LiTime, a global leader in new energy innovation, launched the world’s first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion, kicked off the global “Go Electric Contest”, and partnered with Major League Fishing ( MLF ) to introduce the “LiTime X MLF Dream Bonus Program”, empowering anglers with high-performance lithium technology. By combining tech-driven product upgrades, content-based community building, and incentive-led engagement, LiTime is accelerating the global shift toward a clean-energy ecosystem for marine applications.





LiTime, a one-stop independent energy solutions provider, is advancing the marine lithium ecosystem with two new initiatives — the “Go Electric Contest” and the “LiTime X MLF Dream Bonus Program” — inspiring boaters worldwide to adopt clean energy and drive greener, more sustainable waterway adventures.

Behind this strategic initiative lies LiTime’s years of deep expertise and continuous innovation in marine energy applications. To date, LiTime has launched the world’s first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion, powered by its industry-first Trolling Motor and Outboard Motor battery series as the core energy source. Its marine portfolio includes more than 60 battery models and 34 chargers, creating one of the most comprehensive product matrices in the industry. With configurations spanning 12V to 72V, these batteries ensure reliable, adaptable power across propulsion and onboard systems.

“Go Electric Contest”: Making Boat Electrification Easy with Just the Willingness to Try





As part of its broader campaign to make boat electrification accessible to everyone, LiTime has officially launched the “Go Electric Contest” on September 5, 2025. The challenge aimed at encouraging ordinary boat owners, DIY enthusiasts, and eco-conscious innovators to embrace electric conversion for their boats.

Participants are invited to document and share their journey of converting non-powered or gas-powered boats into electric ones through photos, videos, or written stories on social media. A total prize pool of $20,000 is up for grabs, with 58 winners to be selected — turning passion projects into something seen, celebrated, and rewarded.

How to Join The Go Electric Contest

(Click the link to learn more）

Dates: Submit and vote between Sept 5 and Oct 17, 2025 ; Winners revealed on Oct 25, 2025

Submit and vote between ; Winners revealed on Prizes: $20,000 total prize pool; Top prize: $2,000 (LiTime.com giftcard + outdoor credit)

total prize pool; (LiTime.com giftcard + outdoor credit) Who Can Join: Open to participants worldwide

Open to participants worldwide What to Submit (Photo/Video) : 1. Show how you turned a non-powered boat into an electric boat 2. Show how you converted a fuel-powered boat into an electric boat 3. Share your real-life moments and experiences with your electric boat 4. Or send in any other creative content about boat conversions (from non-powered or fuel-powered to electric)

Entry Requirement: Submissions must clearly feature a LiTime product (battery or charger) shown in actual use.



“Everyone who has ever paddled against the current — those are the ones we’re here to support,” said a LiTime spokesperson. According to the brand, this contest is designed to inspire more boating enthusiasts to explore the freedom and excitement of building their own electric boats.

“MLF Dream Bonus Program”: LiTime Fuels the Competitive Spirit of Dream-Driven Anglers





LiTime has teamed up with Major League Fishing (MLF) as a year-round sponsor to launch the “LiTime × MLF Dream Bonus Program.” Open to all anglers competing in MLF Phoenix BFL events from September to October 2025, the program spans 33 tournaments across 18 U.S. states and offers a prize pool of $25,386 in premium LiTime products. With separate award tracks for both LiTime and non-LiTime battery users, the bonus program rewards true performance, inspiring more anglers to chase their dreams and rise to the challenge on the tournament stage.

The prize pool features LiTime’s top-tier marine lithium batteries, including 12V dual-purpose series and TM series. Available in 12V, 24V, and 36V configurations, these batteries give anglers the freedom to choose the setup that best fits their needs.

Given that all boats in the MLF Phoenix BFL are required to use fuel-powered outboard engines, LiTime is leveraging the program to encourage anglers to upgrade from bulky lead-acid batteries to lighter, longer-lasting, and faster-charging lithium alternatives — accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions in competitive fishing.

How to Join The LiTime X MLF Dream Bonus Program

(Click the link to learn more）

Fill out the form to register now

Click here for full program details

“We’re not just celebrating wins — we’re championing the spirit of adventure,” said a LiTime spokesperson. “LiTime is proud to walk alongside every angler who dares to dream, compete, and go further.”

Why LiTime: Endless Exploration, Unlimited Power

From pioneering the world’s first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion and launching the “Go Electric Contest,” to empowering competitive anglers through the “LiTime × MLF Dream Bonus Program,” LiTime is shaping a brand model that integrates products, users, content, and campaigns into a full-cycle strategy. The move signals a major strategic shift in the company’s global expansion into clean energy solutions for the marine sector.

Driven by its mission of “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” LiTime is pushing the boundaries of clean energy across a wide range of applications — from boat electrification and RV system upgrades to tournament sponsorships and expos, along with initiatives that empower anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. Through sustained investment in advanced technology and high-performance lithium solutions, the brand enables users to roam the road, ride the waves, and explore without limits — from land to water, and from today into the future.

Ready to Join? Here's How:

Go Electric Contest : Head to the contest page, submit your electric conversion story, and join the public vote. Be part of the next wave of innovation in boating.





Head to the contest page, submit your electric conversion story, and join the public vote. Be part of the next wave of innovation in boating. LiTime × MLF Dream Bonus Program: Sign up through the LiTime official website or MLF Phoenix Contingency webpage and follow the instructions to display your setup and submit required materials.



About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off‑grid use — energy you can plan on. “Li” honors three pioneers of lithium science and the innovations in lithium batteries that have reshaped our world; “Time” is our generational promise and a product‑lifecycle commitment to stand behind your system end to end. Guided by Life & Discovery, we combine 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable — helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit：www.litime.com

Contact: Crush Chen, marketing@litime.com