From Paddle to Power: LiTime "Go Electric" Contest Concludes, Driving a Global Wave of Boating Electrification

Shenzhen, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the final results officially announced on December 6, LiTime "Go Electric" Contest has successfully wrapped up. Launched on September 5, the Contest received over 500 submissions by November 26, attracted more than 25,000 page views, and saw over 3,000 votes cast. Ultimately, 58 winners shared a total prize pool of $20,000.





The event drew enthusiastic participation from boat owners, DIY enthusiasts, and eco-innovators worldwide, generating broad attention. It showcased hundreds of traditional boats being upgraded to electric power and highlighted a growing global wave of user-driven innovation in marine propulsion.

Global Engagement: From Local Participants to a Worldwide Stage

The "Go Electric" Contest invited owners of non-powered and fuel-powered boats to electrify their vehicles. Participants were encouraged to upgrade their familiar boats into quiet, clean, and high-performance electric craft using LiTime's marine lithium battery solutions —including batteries, accessories, and recommended electric outboard motor options.

Initially aimed at U.S.-based boat owners, anglers, and DIY enthusiasts, the Contest quickly exceeded expectations. Submissions poured in from North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America, transforming the event into a truly global platform. Entries showcased diverse regional landscapes and cultures, as well as the versatility of electric boating applications worldwide.

Submission Highlights: Diverse Boat Types × Joyful On-Water Moments

Wide Range of Boat Types

The submissions ranged from minimalist small electric boats to fully equipped bass boats designed for all-day performance. Featured watercraft included Jon Boats, aluminum fishing skiffs, tournament-ready bass boats, and lightweight sport boats. Leveraging LiTime's marine lithium solutions, participants easily electrified their boats, thus enjoying cleaner, quieter, and more liberating experiences on the water.





Joyful On-Water Moments

Beyond showcasing original boat conditions, conversion steps, and the installation and performance of LiTime battery systems, participants also captured their most relaxing moments on the water through photos, videos, and written stories. Smiling fishing moments and carefree family outings vividly illustrated how electric propulsion turns “more comfortable, more enjoyable fishing time” from a hope into reality.

Power Behind the Scenes: the World's First Complete Solution for Non-Powered Boat Conversion

The global attention garnered by the "Go Electric" Contest reflects a shared aspiration for cleaner, more accessible electric boating. Water exploration has long been part of human culture, and today, this spirit of discovery is returning to everyday family experiences. Yet many households remain in the "paddling era," facing persistent challenges:

Gas-powered boats are noisy, costly to maintain, and polluting.

Traditional electric boats carry high price tags, often costing tens of thousands of dollars.

DIY conversions lack systematic, compatible solutions.

As an expert in lithium battery technology, LiTime has spent years developing marine energy applications and solving real-world user challenges through innovation. In September, LiTime launched the world's first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion. At its core are LiTime's industry-first lithium trolling motor batteries (TM series, covering 12V, 24V, and 36V trolling motors ) and outboard motor batteries (OBM series, covering12–72V outboard motors), integrated with accessories and recommended electric outboard motor selections. This all-in-one solution eliminates trial-and-error assembly, making electric conversions simple, efficient, and affordable, and bringing electric boating within reach for everyone.

LiTime continues to break new ground with several industry-first innovations, including the 16V long-range fish-finder battery, OTA dual-use starter battery, and 12V/16V waterproof AC-DC charger. Today, LiTime's marine portfolio features over 60 batteries and 34 chargers, forming one of the most comprehensive product lines in the industry. This complete marine battery ecosystem ensures users enjoy safe, reliable, and seamless power across all boating scenarios.

Three Core Values of the Contest: Not Just a Contest, But a Key Step in Building a Lithium-Powered Marine Ecosystem

Breaking Perceptions About Electric Boating

The contest demonstrates through real-life cases that electrification doesn't have to mean buying an expensive new electric boat. By keeping their existing hull and simply upgrading to an electric propulsion system, uses can enjoy a quieter, cleaner, and longer-lasting boating experience.

Showcasing Replicable and Achievable Conversion Examples

From simple small boats to multi-battery sport boats, each entry proved that electrification is not only feasible but also straightforward. This is a practical solution that can handle wind and waves, carry equipment and families, and support everyday use—not just a concept or prototype.

Co-Building the LiTime Marine Ecosystem

The contest connects LiTime's technology with the creativity of global boaters and user stories, making waterway electrification no longer solely brand-driven but a collaborative, global effort led by both the brand and its users.

LiTime firmly believes that electrification is not only a technological innovation but also a lifestyle transformation. With the success of the "Go Electric" Contest, LiTime is working with boat owners worldwide to make electric boating an everyday reality. Moving forward, LiTime will continue advancing a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable marine energy ecosystem—empowering every user to explore the water freely, creatively, and effortlessly.

Early next year, LiTime will launch a global Fun Fishing Short Video Contest, inviting anglers to share their most exciting and memorable fishing moments. Whether a beginner or a seasoned pro, participants can capture their stories and connect with fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned, and get ready to create your own unforgettable fishing moments!

