LiTime Showcases Reliable Lithium Solutions at Equip Exposition, Powering the Fuel-to-Electric Transition in Landscaping Equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global pioneer in energy innovation, showcased its latest lithium power solutions for landscaping and outdoor applications at Equip Exposition 2025 (Booth No. 10006), one of North America’s largest and most influential landscaping equipment trade shows, held from October 22 to 24.

At the event, LiTime presented a lineup of high-performance lithium battery products, including the 48V 100Ah Golf Cart Bluetooth Lithium Battery, offering landscapers and outdoor enthusiasts a smarter, more efficient, and eco-friendly alternative for reliable power in the field.





A Lineup of Star Products Powering Versatility Across Landscaping, RV, and Marine Energy Systems

Two standout lithium batteries headline LiTime’s showcase, powering both landscaping mobility and operations—delivering steady power for golf carts and strong, efficient energy for lawn mowers.

48V 100Ah Golf Cart Bluetooth Lithium Battery：Born for Golf Carts, making it easy to upgrade from old lead-acid batteries to efficient lithium power.





The 48V 100Ah Lithium Battery is purpose-built for major golf cart brands including Club Car, EZGO, ICON, and Yamaha, ideal for landscaping mobility and patrol applications. It enables users to enjoy a smoother, more effortless driving experience across various landscaping and outdoor environments. Delivering 5,120Wh of energy, the battery features smart Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring, an in-house–developed BMS with 20+ protections, and EV-grade cells housed in an IP65-rated enclosure—ensuring superior safety, durability, and reliability. Compared with traditional lead-acid systems, this LiTime 48V 100Ah battery doubles runtime, cuts weight by 80%, and replaces up to eight 6V or six 8V lead-acid batteries with a single unit—empowering users to upgrade efficiently from lead-acid to lithium for stronger performance and extended range.





24V 50Ah TM LiFePO₄ Lithium Battery — Provides Reliable Power for Lawn Mowers and 24V Trolling Motors





Equipped with smart Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring, an upgraded BMS featuring 20+ protections, IP65 waterproof design, and EV-grade high-performance cells, this battery supports flexible configurations, including a 2P2S (48V) setup compatible with mainstream lawn mower brands like RYOBI, ensuring stable and efficient power delivery. It also powers 24V marine trolling motors, making it a versatile energy solution across land and sea.

Beyond landscaping applications, LiTime also showcased a range of multi-scenario energy solutions designed for RVs, marine systems, and off-grid setups. The display highlights LiTime’s commitment to providing systematic, flexible lithium solutions that power diverse global applications and meet the energy needs of users worldwide.

12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery — Features LiTime’s 5.0 Smart BMS and a built-in CAN communication interface , it integrates seamlessly with Victron systems to enable remote monitoring and intelligent energy management .

— Features LiTime’s and a , it integrates seamlessly with to enable and . 12V 100Ah Slim LiFePO4 Lithium — Ultra-thin 2.36" LiFePO4 battery with built-in 100A BMS, engineered to fit seamlessly into compact RV, solar, and marine installations.

— Ultra-thin 2.36" LiFePO4 battery with built-in 100A BMS, engineered to fit seamlessly into compact RV, solar, and marine installations. 12V 100Ah Xtra Mini — Redefines power density with ultra-compact design, delivering massive 1280Wh performance in the smallest, lightest form for any extreme condition.

— Redefines power density with ultra-compact design, delivering massive 1280Wh performance in the smallest, lightest form for any extreme condition. 36V 50Ah Marine Trolling Motor Lithium Bluetooth Battery — Engineered for 100–120 lb trolling motors, delivering 60A Max. discharging current (30 mins), ensureing stable operation of trolling motor.





Interactive Technology Showcase Bridging Users and Products

To help visitors gain a deeper understanding of its products, LiTime invited several industry influencers to join the booth, hosting multiple interactive sessions and live system demonstrations that drew strong engagement and enthusiasm from attendees.

At the event, Tommy & Angie, popular DIY RV creators from the “Escape to the Cape” community, shared how they built a 15kWh off-grid power system for their RV using the LiTime 12V 280Ah Smart Battery, turning their vehicle into a true “home on wheels.” Meanwhile, John, a veteran marine power retrofit expert, demonstrated the installation of a LiTime 5kW solar inverter-charger system paired with a 51.2V 100Ah Smart GC Battery (ComFlex Series)—walking the audience through every step, from system design to wiring details. The setup was mounted on a mobile cart, allowing mobility across the booth. The live session attracted a large crowd, with many attendees stopping to ask technical questions and engage in discussions.

To take the experience further, John brought this 5kW solar energy storage system out of the booth and into the exhibition area, inviting landscaping equipment exhibitors to gain a deeper understanding of its performance. This hands-on approach let the products “speak for themselves,” breaking the boundaries of traditional static displays and creating a genuine connection between LiTime’s innovations and real-world user ecosystems.





LiTime will continue to expand its global presence by showcasing smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable lithium battery solutions at the upcoming international exhibitions. The brand invites global users and partners to visit its upcoming exhibitions and explore the latest advancements in lithium battery technology, reflecting its commitment to making clean, smart power more accessible worldwide.

February 3–6, 2026 – GCSAA Conference & Trade Show, San Diego, California, USA. Booth number:3803

LiTime will highlight its golf cart battery lineup and one-stop golf power system solutions.

February 17–22, 2026 – Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show, NEC Birmingham, UK. Booth number:1059

LiTime will showcase its latest RV lithium batteries and one-stop RV power system solutions.

March 21–23, 2026 – Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Texas, USA

LiTime will present its marine battery range and one-stop boat power system solutions.





Over the three-day exhibition, attendance exceeded expectations, with nearly a thousand visitors stopping by LiTime’s booth. The company not only attracted strong purchasing interest from distributors and professional users but also built deeper engagement with industry audiences through hands-on demonstrations and interactive showcases.

Looking ahead, LiTime will continue deepening its presence across key application sectors—including landscaping, RV, and marine—with high-performance lithium battery products at its core. The company is advancing one-stop green energy solutions to accelerate the transition from fuel to electric power systems and drive broader clean energy adoption. In addition, LiTime offers customized lithium system design services tailored to the needs of equipment manufacturers and project developers, helping them accelerate equipment integration and market deployment.





About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off‑grid use—energy you can rely on. “Li” honors three pioneers of lithium science and the innovations in lithium batteries that have reshaped our world; “Time” is our generational promise and a product‑lifecycle commitment to stand behind your system end to end. Guided by Life & Discovery, we combine 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

