Octopus Titan VCT plc
Submission of Circular
Further to the announcement of the conclusion of the Strategic Review and issuance of a Circular containing the notice of a general meeting to consider the proposal for an amended investment policy, the Circular has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75