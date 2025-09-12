Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Data Breach Claims on Behalf of Fairmont Federal Credit Union Customers

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Fairmont Federal Credit Union. Fairmont Federal Credit Union (“FFCU”) learned of a data breach on or about January 23, 2024.

If you received a notice concerning the Fairmont Federal Credit Union data breach and would like to discuss your legal options, please click HERE.

About Fairmont Federal Credit Union

Fairmont Federal Credit Union, with nine branches across West Virginia, is a not-for-profit financial organization and one of the fastest-growing credit unions in the state.

What happened?

On January 23, 2024, Fairmont Federal Credit Union detected unusual activity on its computer network. FFCU initiated an investigation and subsequently determined that, between September 30, 2023 and October 18, 2023, an unauthorized third party gained access to its network and obtained sensitive personal data.

The leaked data potentially includes personal identifiers, including names, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, military ID numbers, and financial account information. The breach is estimated to have affected 187,038 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Fairmont Federal Credit Union, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Fairmont Federal Credit Union data breach.

