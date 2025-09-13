Smart Router, Powered by Lava Network, Maximizes Reliability for the Wyoming State-sponsored Stablecoin

Fireblocks will use Smart Router, an enterprise-grade RPC orchestration engine, to power the FRNT stablecoin with mission-critical uptime and seamless multi-chain performance.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lava Network , the data infrastructure protocol for enterprise blockchain, unveils its end-to-end RPC engine to power the next generation of stablecoins and tokenization use cases, starting with Fireblocks and Wyoming’s state-sponsored stablecoin . Fireblocks processes $200B in monthly stablecoin payments and an estimated 15% of global volume. Blockchain RPC (Remote Procedure Call) is the data interface that is essential for any wallet, application, or AI agent to access blockchain data. The RPC engine is designed to provide institutional and permissionless blockchains with unified, accessible, and low-latency access to on-chain data and transaction submission.

According to the State of Stablecoins 2025 report published by Fireblocks, 41% of decision makers rank speed and reliability as the top considerations when selecting stablecoin infrastructure. As stablecoin payments fuel tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) with a reported growth rate of 380% over three years , traditional blockchain infrastructure is hitting critical bottlenecks. RPC must scale to support mass consumer demand, while maintaining low-latency, high throughput, secure node connections, and smooth on-chain/off-chain integrations. With corporations like Google and Amazon, and Walmart exploring USD-backed stablecoins to reduce costs and expedite settlements, robust and dependable RPC infrastructure is helping to pave the way to blockchain adoption.

The heart of Lava Network’s core technology is the RPC routing engine, which introduces a unified stack designed to improve blockchain connectivity and reliability across the network’s offering. Powered by the RPC Engine, the enterprise blockchain RPC Smart Router enables enterprises to deliver unprecedented uptime, complete with built-in failover, cross-validation, performance-based routing, and compliance-friendly audit trails.

“Stablecoins are emerging as the new transaction standard, driving value for real-world assets. This demands enterprise-grade RPC infrastructure that is both resilient and regulation-ready,” said Yair Cleper, Co-founder & CEO at Magma Dev and Lava Network contributor. “By supporting Fireblocks' blockchain RPC infrastructure, Lava Network is standardizing access for mission-critical assets moving on-chain. Our platform provides institutions, apps, and chains a standardized framework to meet those expectations while maximizing uptime and mitigating the risk for a single point of failure.”

”For institutions seeking to adopt stablecoin payments, reliability and compliance are paramount,” said Pavel Berengoltz, Co-founder and CTO of Fireblocks. “Integrating the Lava-powered Enterprise Blockchain RPC Smart Router supports the resilient, multi-provider access layer that aligns with our mission to deliver secure, scalable payment and settlement infrastructure to our customers.”

About Lava Network

Lava Network is the permissionless and decentralized data infrastructure protocol for enterprise blockchain. We deliver a self-serve RPC API any developer can consume on-demand, a Public RPC ecosystem spanning 40+ chains, and a multi-provider RPC Smart Router solution for enterprises. The Lava Network ecosystem enables institutions, builders, and foundations to scale on-chain products with the resilience, observability, and governance modern production systems demand. Learn more at lavanet.xyz

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com

