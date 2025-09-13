XRP Tundra Launches XRP Staking and Opens Phase 1 Presale at $0.30

XRP Tundra introduces staking for XRP and a dual-token presale at $0.30, combining the XRPL and Solana ecosystems with transparent tokenomics.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra today announced the launch of its staking system for XRP holders, introducing Cryo Vaults that allow investors to lock tokens for fixed terms while earning TUNDRA rewards. Alongside the staking program, the project has opened Phase 1 of its dual-token presale at $0.30, designed to connect the XRP Ledger (XRPL) with the Solana ecosystem through separate governance and utility tokens.

Introducing Staking for XRP

For more than a decade, XRP has been recognized for its speed, security, and liquidity. However, unlike Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano, the XRP Ledger has not previously offered staking options. XRP Tundra addresses this gap by providing a direct, ledger-based staking system through Cryo Vaults.

Participants can deposit XRP into Cryo Vaults for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. At the end of each term, the original XRP is released back to the holder automatically, along with TUNDRA token rewards. Yields scale with the length of the lock-up period, offering flexibility between short-term liquidity and longer-term returns.

All staking activity occurs directly on the XRP Ledger. Tokens remain on-ledger and are not loaned out or exposed to counterparty risk, ensuring security and transparency.

Phase 1 Presale Opens at $0.30

XRP Tundra has launched its presale at $0.30 per token, structured as a dual-token model to separate governance and utility functions across two blockchains.

TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger. It provides voting rights and supports long-term stability, with future integration opportunities across governance and Layer-2 use cases.

A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger. It provides voting rights and supports long-term stability, with future integration opportunities across governance and Layer-2 use cases. TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility token deployed on Solana. It is intended for staking rewards, liquidity provision, and use in Solana-based decentralized finance applications.





Presale participants automatically receive both tokens, giving them cross-chain exposure. The dual-token system is designed to avoid overlap between governance and utility, allowing each token to serve a distinct purpose.

Early presale participants gain several benefits, including:

Entry at the initial price of $0.30

Early access to staking rewards when Cryo Vaults open

Exposure to both XRPL and Solana ecosystems

Priority access to premium vaults and future features





Tokenomics and Distribution

XRP Tundra follows a fixed-supply approach with transparent token allocation across both ecosystems:

TUNDRA-X Supply: 200 million on XRPL

200 million on XRPL TUNDRA-S Supply: 100 million on Solana





Both tokens follow the same distribution model:

40% allocated to presale participants

25% reserved for staking rewards with emission caps

10% allocated for ecosystem growth and partnerships

10% allocated to the team and advisors, subject to vesting

Remaining supply held in reserve for liquidity and strategic purposes





Staking rewards are funded through a pre-allocated pool, designed to ensure predictability and avoid reliance on ongoing deposits or unlimited token inflation.

Security and Transparency

XRP Tundra has completed audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . In addition, the team has undergone KYC verification through Vital Block . These steps are intended to provide presale participants and future users with clear information on the platform’s operations and safeguards.

A New Phase for XRP Utility

With the introduction of Cryo Vaults, XRP holders now have a way to stake tokens directly on the Ledger, aligning with the established principles of transparency and security. At the same time, the presale provides access to both XRPL governance participation and Solana-based utility through a dual-token structure.

The project aims to balance immediate functionality with long-term sustainability, offering staking rewards funded through fixed allocations and maintaining transparent tokenomics.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a blockchain initiative designed to expand the utility of XRP through staking and cross-chain integration with Solana. By combining on-ledger staking through Cryo Vaults with a dual-token presale model, the project seeks to provide both immediate yield opportunities and long-term ecosystem growth.

For more information and updates, visit the official channels:

Contact:

Tim Fénix

contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XRP Tundra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54f65e4d-6f36-43e7-b786-c82752c203a8