Participation in XRP Tundra Presale Is at Its Highest as Today Marks the Last Day of Its Presale





LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor participation in the XRP Tundra presale has reached its highest point to date, coinciding with the project’s announcement that today is officially the final day of its presale. With the token price set at $0.01 for TUNDRA-S, interest has surged across the XRP and Solana communities, driving a notable increase in final-hour contributions.

The sudden confirmation that the presale closes today has created a wave of urgency among followers, many of whom expected additional phases after the previously publicized rounds. Instead, XRP Tundra has opted to finalize allocations ahead of schedule as demand accelerates and its development roadmap nears its next milestones.

A Surge in Activity on the Final Day

According to internal metrics shared by team representatives, participation levels today are the highest recorded across the entire presale timeline. Community channels—including Telegram, X (Twitter), and various Solana-focused groups—have seen a sharp rise in traffic as users seek clarity on pricing, allocation limits, and next steps following the presale shutdown.

The significant last-minute activity appears to be driven by a combination of factors: the reduced price of $0.01, the dual-token model that includes free governance token allocations, and the upcoming launch of XRP Tundra’s staking systems and liquidity protections.

Dual-Token Model Continues to Draw Attention

XRP Tundra’s presale structure has been considered one of its strongest differentiators. Participants receive two tokens through a single entry:

TUNDRA-S (Solana) – A utility and rewards asset that powers platform functions.

– A utility and rewards asset that powers platform functions. TUNDRA-X (XRPL) – A governance and reserve token distributed as a free allocation during the presale.

Earlier project disclosures set fixed launch prices at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, which has helped reduce speculation and provide clearer expectations for early supporters.

Demand Boosted by Liquidity and Staking Frameworks

Another factor contributing to today’s record participation is XRP Tundra’s approach to liquidity protection. At launch, the project will integrate Meteora’s DAMM V2 system, known for its dynamic fee model that discourages early price swings caused by automated trading bots or rapid selling. Fees decrease over time, easing the market into organic liquidity.

These fees will be directed toward staking rewards inside Cryo Vaults, the project’s upcoming staking environment offering lock durations between 7 and 90 days. Reward rates are set to scale with time, reaching as high as 30% APY, according to earlier briefings. Presale participants are guaranteed access to these vaults once live.

Audits and Compliance Reinforce Trust

XRP Tundra has emphasized transparency by completing audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . The founding team also completed KYC verification through Vital Block .

What Comes Next

As the presale closes tonight, attention shifts to the post-presale timeline, including token generation, liquidity deployment, and the launch of Cryo Vaults. With participation at an all-time high, the project enters its next phase backed by strong community momentum and heightened visibility across both the XRP Ledger and Solana ecosystems.

