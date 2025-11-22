XRP Tundra Confirms Institutional Acquisition Process and Accelerated December 15th Launch





XRP Tundra has formally confirmed that institutional negotiations are underway, resulting in early launch approval and the decision to maintain a final retail allocation at $0.01 before institutional pricing structures take effect.

CORDOBA, Spain, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra announced that an institutional acquisition framework is now progressing, leading to an accelerated development schedule and an updated public launch date of December 15th. The process includes coordination with tier-1 exchanges and expanded infrastructure planning as the project transitions toward institutional oversight.

Institutional Acquisition Process Advancing

A major institution has initiated a structured buyout process following its internal review of XRP Tundra’s cross-chain architecture and operational model. While full acquisition terms remain confidential until documentation is completed, the team has verified that the framework includes ecosystem funding, development support, and multi-exchange onboarding.

“We are entering a new phase of development that reflects the scale of interest the project has attracted,” said Tim Fénix, spokesperson for XRP Tundra. “The institutional partnership now in progress enables us to accelerate delivery, expand our technical resources, and bring forward the public launch date. Our priority is to maintain clear communication with the community throughout this process, including the final retail allocation that remains available at the previously established price.”

This marks the first institutional attempt to assume operational control since the presale began, signaling a significant scale shift ahead of launch.

Early Launch Confirmed for December 15th

As part of the acquisition discussions, XRP Tundra has approved an accelerated rollout. Originally scheduled for a later date, the platform will now debut on December 15th, supported by expanded technical and operational resources tied to the developing partnership.

The updated timeline includes infrastructure upgrades, exchange coordination, and expedited integrations across the XRP Ledger and Solana networks.

Final Retail Allocation Maintained at $0.01

XRP Tundra has reaffirmed that a final retail-priced allocation will be available at $0.01 per token before the transition to institutional pricing. This allocation was preserved within the negotiation process to ensure a last retail opportunity prior to institutional control being finalized.

Once these reserves are distributed, retail access at this price will close permanently, and all subsequent pricing will follow the institutional framework rather than the presale model.

Comprehensive Community Update Coming Soon

The team is preparing a detailed report outlining the institutional partnership, exchange coordination, revised roadmap, and governance implications. This update will be released within one week and will include documentation explaining the structural changes associated with the acquisition process.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative built around a dual-token model on the XRP Ledger and Solana networks. The project emphasizes transparent tokenomics, structured governance, and ledger-native utility designed to support scalable ecosystem expansion across both chains.

