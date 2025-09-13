BexBack Launches 100% Deposit Bonus Campaign to Boost Futures Trading Accessibility





SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack , a global crypto derivatives exchange, today announced the launch of its 100% deposit bonus program, giving traders an added margin boost of up to 10 BTC. Alongside this campaign, BexBack continues to offer up to 100x leverage and no-KYC trading, making high-powered futures trading more accessible to both new and experienced market participants.

Why Trade with 100x Leverage?

Amplify Profits – Control large positions with small capital.

Lower Entry Barriers – Trade high-value markets with minimal deposits.

Profit in Both Directions – Earn whether the market goes up or down.

Capital Efficiency – Maximize your returns without locking large amounts of funds.





How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works

Deposit at least 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT and receive a 1:1 trading bonus. While the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, all profits made using it are yours to keep. The extra margin also helps reduce liquidation risk during volatile swings.





About BexBack

BexBack is a fast-growing global crypto derivatives exchange trusted by over 500,000 traders. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in Hong Kong, Japan, the U.S., U.K., and Argentina, the platform offers futures contracts on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and 50+ digital assets. With zero spreads, no slippage, cold-wallet fund security, and 24/7 multilingual support, BexBack is designed for traders who want both freedom and performance.





Why Choose BexBack

No KYC – Trade instantly with full privacy.



– Trade instantly with full privacy. 100x Leverage – Maximize capital efficiency.



– Maximize capital efficiency. 100% Deposit Bonus – Double your funds instantly.



– Double your funds instantly. Demo Account – Practice with 10 BTC in virtual funds.



– Practice with 10 BTC in virtual funds. Affiliate Rewards – Earn up to 50% commissions.





Don’t Miss the Next Bull Run

If you missed the last crypto surge, now’s your chance. With no-KYC trading, 100x leverage, and a 100% deposit bonus , BexBack gives you everything you need to build your first fortune in crypto.

Join BexBack today and start trading smarter.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied.

