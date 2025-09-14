XRP Tundra Launches Cross-Chain Staking Platform for XRP Holders

XRP Tundra launches Cryo Vaults, a cross-chain staking platform that enables XRP holders to earn rewards on-ledger while accessing Solana and XRPL tokens.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has announced the launch of Cryo Vaults, a staking system that enables XRP holders to earn rewards directly on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This marks the first time that XRP, one of the most widely traded digital assets, can be staked natively without relying on third-party custodians.

Cryo Vaults: On-Ledger Staking

The Cryo Vault system introduces a tiered model of commitment. Stakers select periods of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days, with longer lock-ups generating higher reward rates. Because the XRP never leaves the ledger, the design reduces counterparty risks often associated with custodial or off-chain platforms.

Additional functionality is provided through “Frost Keys,” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can adjust multipliers or shorten lock-up periods. This mechanism enables participants to tailor their staking strategies while maintaining security on the XRPL.

“We designed Cryo Vaults to solve a long-standing challenge for XRP holders: how to generate predictable rewards without giving up custody of their assets. By keeping XRP on-ledger and adding flexible tools like Frost Keys, we’ve created a system that rewards patience while preserving the simplicity and security of XRPL,” the XRP Tundra team explained

Dual-Token Model

XRP Tundra combines its staking platform with a dual-token framework introduced during the presale. Each contribution provides two assets: TUNDRA-S on Solana and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger.

Fixed supply: TUNDRA-X – 200 million (XRPL) and TUNDRA-S – 100 million (Solana).

(XRPL) and (Solana). Roles: TUNDRA-S supports utility within Solana’s DeFi environment, enabling fast, low-cost integrations and liquidity functions. TUNDRA-X serves as the reserve and governance token on XRPL, oriented toward long-term participation and protocol stewardship.

supports utility within Solana’s DeFi environment, enabling fast, low-cost integrations and liquidity functions. serves as the reserve and governance token on XRPL, oriented toward long-term participation and protocol stewardship. Allocation (identical for both tokens): 40% to presale participants 25% to staking rewards, released gradually under capped emissions 10% for ecosystem development and partnerships 10% to the team and advisors, subject to vesting schedules Remaining balance held for liquidity support and strategic reserves



Staking incentives draw from a pre-allocated rewards pool to provide predictable distribution without reliance on ongoing deposits or inflationary issuance.

Independent Audits and KYC

Security and transparency have been central to the project’s rollout. XRP Tundra has completed three independent audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, each assessing code integrity, tokenomics, and potential vulnerabilities. The reports are publicly available:

The development team has also undergone Know Your Customer (KYC) verification with Vital Block, adding an additional layer of accountability uncommon among early-stage token launches.

A New Phase for XRP Holders

XRP Tundra’s introduction of on-ledger staking represents a milestone for a community that has historically been limited to holding or trading the asset. The combination of Cryo Vault staking, a dual-token distribution model, and independent verification processes positions the platform as one of the first structured yield options available within the XRPL ecosystem.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain protocol built to expand utility for XRP holders. Through Cryo Vault staking, dual-token architecture, and upcoming features including governance mechanisms and cross-network integration, the project seeks to provide structured opportunities for long-term digital asset participants.

Official Channels

Contact:

Tim Fénix

contact@xrptundra.com

