Banijay Group: Board Resignation

Press Release Paris, 15 September 2025

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FRANÇOIS LAROZE

Banijay Group N.V. announced that Non-Executive Director François Laroze has notified the Company of his intention to resign from its Board of Directors and HR&ESG Committee effective immediately. The Board is very grateful for Mr Laroze’s contributions to the Company.

Agenda :

9M 2025 results: 6 November 2025 (after market close)

