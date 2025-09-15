Banijay Group: Board Resignation

Press Release Paris, 15 September 2025
RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FRANÇOIS LAROZE
Banijay Group N.V. announced that Non-Executive Director François Laroze has notified the Company of his intention to resign from its Board of Directors and HR&ESG Committee effective immediately. The Board is very grateful for Mr Laroze’s contributions to the Company.
9M 2025 results: 6 November 2025 (after market close)
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
