Electronic Waste Recycling Market Size to Hit USD 80.29 Billion by 2032 | Propelled by Rising Volumes of Discarded Electronics Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Waste Recycling Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Electronic Waste Recycling Market (Marché du recyclage des déchets électroniques) size was worth USD 48.41 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 80.29 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.53% over 2025-2032.”

Community-Led Recycling Programs to Propel Market Expansion

The growth of the Electronic Waste Recycling market has been significantly propelled by the increasing involvement of local governments in leading recycling and education initiatives. These government officials play a crucial role in advancing safe disposal practices for e-waste by establishing community programs that offer specialized recycling services. These services not only cover electronic devices but also extend to other household items such as furniture and paint. Alongside providing these convenient recycling options, local governments actively promote public awareness by sharing valuable information aimed at educating communities on the importance and methods of proper waste disposal. Their efforts have been instrumental in raising community awareness, enhancing the rates at which waste is collected, and increasing the overall volume of materials being recycled.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Electronic Waste Recycling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 48.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 80.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.53% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Material (Glass, Metals, Plastics and Other Materials)

• By Source (Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics, It & Telecommunication, Mobile Computing Devices and Other Material)

• By Technology(Electrostatic Separation, Pyrometallurgical Process, Hydrometallurgical Process, Lithium Battery Recycling and Other Technologies)

• By End-Use Industry(Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Equipment, Energy & Utilities and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Material

In 2024, the Metals segment accounted for approximately 45% of the Electronic Waste Recycling share due to the high recovery value of materials such as gold, copper, aluminum, and palladium found in discarded electronics.

The Plastics segment is expected to experience fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.29% due to increasing volumes of plastic materials in electronic devices and rising environmental concerns.

By Source

In 2024, the Household Appliances segment accounted for approximately 45% of the Electronic Waste Recycling share, driven by the large volume of discarded items such as refrigerators, washing machines, and microwaves.

The It & Telecommunication segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Waste Recycling over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 9.79% owing to the rapid turnover of electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and network equipment, alongside increasing digitalization.

By Technology

In 2024, the Pyrometallurgical Process segment accounted for approximately 45% of the Electronic Waste Recycling share, due to its efficiency in recovering precious metals such as gold, copper, and palladium from complex e-waste.

The Lithium Battery Recycling segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Waste Recycling over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 11.17% driven by increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in electronics, electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

By End-Use Industry

In 2024, the Automotive segment accounted for approximately 31% of the Electronic Waste Recycling share, due to a growing amount of electronics being added to modern cars.

The Industrial Equipment segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Waste Recycling over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 8.53% driven by rapid industrial automation, enhanced equipment digitization and need for proper disposal of old machinery.

North America Led the Market Owing to a Well-established Recycling Infrastructure

In 2024, North America dominated the Electronic Waste Recycling Market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, which is mainly due to well-established recycling infrastructure, stringent environmental regulation, and consumer awareness for the proper disposal of e-waste.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Electronic Waste Recycling Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 8.19% driven by rapid urbanization, rising electronic consumption, and increasing regulatory focus on sustainable waste management.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025, Dell's push for modular PC design and renewable materials promotes circularity and extends product life. These innovations support global e-waste reduction by enhancing recyclability and sustainability.

Exclusive Sections of the Electronic Waste Recycling Market Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS - helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. This includes regional compliance rates with e-waste recycling laws and the number of certified recycling firms holding standards such as R2, e-Stewards, or ISO 14001, highlighting how regulations shape market practices and ensure responsible recycling.

- helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. This includes regional compliance rates with e-waste recycling laws and the number of certified recycling firms holding standards such as R2, e-Stewards, or ISO 14001, highlighting how regulations shape market practices and ensure responsible recycling. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES - helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights into recycling efficiency and material recovery rates, including the comparison between manual and automated processes and material loss percentages during dismantling and shredding, provide a clear picture of operational capacity and optimization potential.

- helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights into recycling efficiency and material recovery rates, including the comparison between manual and automated processes and material loss percentages during dismantling and shredding, provide a clear picture of operational capacity and optimization potential. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX - helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Analysis of e-waste collection and disposal statistics, such as volumes collected per capita by region, the share of formal versus informal collection channels, and growth in certified collection centers—reveals vulnerabilities and strengths in the supply and collection network.

helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Analysis of e-waste collection and disposal statistics, such as volumes collected per capita by region, the share of formal versus informal collection channels, and growth in certified collection centers—reveals vulnerabilities and strengths in the supply and collection network. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE - helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The data on recovery rates of key materials like gold, silver, copper, and rare earth metals from e-waste, coupled with advances in automated recycling technologies, points to evolving technology uptake and areas ripe for innovation.

- helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The data on recovery rates of key materials like gold, silver, copper, and rare earth metals from e-waste, coupled with advances in automated recycling technologies, points to evolving technology uptake and areas ripe for innovation. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings, and recent developments. Consumer awareness and participation trends, including awareness of proper e-waste disposal, participation rates in collection drives, and frequency of electronics disposal, shed light on market demand drivers and company positioning to capitalize on growing environmental consciousness.

