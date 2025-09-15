Innovation Leads, Stability Endures: Join Three Major HTX Events to Unlock the iPhone 17 and Rich Rewards





PANAMA CITY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the digital age, security and trust are the cornerstone linking users to the future.

From the first-generation iPhone to today’s iPhone 17, every iteration has strengthened security and privacy, allowing users to enjoy the digital life with confidence and trust. Likewise, over 12 years of growth, HTX has continually refined its ecosystem, evolving from a simple crypto-exchange to a full-chain financial platform and remains committed to the philosophy of “users first, enduring stability”, delivering a secure and stable digital asset trading environment to users worldwide.

To honor the resonance between technology and security, HTX is launching a series of events. Whether you are a new users or an existing one, you can enjoy the pleasures of safe trading while winning the new iPhone 17 series and abundant rewards.

Event One: Exclusive Benefit for New Users — Register & Draw iPhone 17; More Tasks Completed, More Chances Enjoyed

From 16:00 September 8 to 15:59 September 18 (UTC), HTX is offering benefits exclusive to new users. Just by registering, you’ll get a lucky draw for a brand-new iPhone 17. During the event, users can earn a draw chance by completing various tasks such as registering & logging in, making their first spot or futures trading, and inviting friends; additionally, every 1,000 USDT in spot trading or 10,000 USDT in futures trading per day gives 1 draw chance, up to a maximum of 3 draw chances per day.

* Event Details: https://www.htx.com.de/microapps/en-us/double-invite-retail/round-about?activityId=175733003717591

Event Two: Win iPhone 17 Pro Max in HTX's Referral Challenge

From 10:00 September 10 to 10:00 September 20 (UTC), upon successfully inviting friends to register and complete any trade on the same day, you will be automatically enrolled into the leaderboard. Based on the cumulative spot or futures trading volume of their invited friends, the top inviters can win an iPhone 17 series phone. Additionally, winners will get three Mystery Boxes worth up to 1,500 USDT each and a 30% referral bonus.

* Event Details: https://www.htx.com.de/en-us/mars/web/activity-center?callId=175742328938116

Event Three: Trade in Designated Tokens to Share a $20,000 Airdrop and Register to Draw iPhone 17

From 10:00 September 12 to 10:00 September 22 (UTC), HTX is launching a limited-time trading frenzy event. Trade in the designated tokens such as SOL, DOGE, LINEA, XRP, TRX, AI to share an airdrop reward worth $20,000. During the event, new users who complete at least 100 USDT in spot trading of the eligible tokens will receive a 2.5 USDT airdrop reward. The total prize pool is set at 5,000 USDT. First come, first served! Users who trade the designated tokens in spot will also split a 10,000 USDT prize pool based on trading volume standings — for futures trading, volume is counted 3x. One person can win up to 1,000 USDT. At the same time, SVIP users with Prime 5 or above whose spot trading volume in the designated tokens reaches ≥ 250,000 USDT will share an extra reward worth 5,000 USDT! In addition, the 8th, 88th, and 888th registered users who have participated in trading for this event will each receive one new iPhone 17.

* Event Details: https://www.htx.com.de/en-us/mars/web/activity-center?callId=175757484025941

Guided by the security innovation of the iPhone 17, and grounded in HTX’s steady ecosystem, these three events build a bridge for users toward technology and wealth. Join HTX now — participate in the events, win an iPhone 17 and plentiful rewards, and enjoy a future of stability and trust in the digital world!

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75a2ac46-7479-443c-bf16-9bc663413b7a