Unveiling a New Infinity: VOOPOO's Next Chapter Starts at InterTabac 2025

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO, a global leader in innovative vaping technology, will make a major announcement at InterTabac 2025. The company is set to unveil a complete brand refresh and showcase its latest product series at Messe Dortmund from September 18–20. Be sure to visit booth WH.B16!

Next-Generation Innovations: A Full Spectrum of Cutting-Edge Series

VOOPOO will present its full portfolio, featuring popular favorites and exciting new releases across the DRAG, ARGUS, VINCI, and V series. Highlights include the acclaimed ARGUS G3 with iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology, praised for its exceptional performance and minimal flavor degradation—hailed by industry-leading media as the “best pod of 2025” and the “Top Annual Best and Most Lightweight Pod Vape.”

In addition to these successes, attendees will get an exclusive first look at new products with all-new packaging. This includes two high-performance Pod Mods from the DRAG series—renowned for extreme cloud production, professional performance, and premium metal and leather craftsmanship designed for cloud chasers. New additions to the ARGUS and VINCI series will also be unveiled, balancing advanced performance with portability.

A Bold New Identity: Dynamic Design, Infinite Vision

In celebration of its 8th anniversary, VOOPOO is seizing the opportunity presented by InterTabac 2025 to launch a comprehensive brand refresh and upgrade. The company is entering an exciting new chapter, driven by a deeper understanding of its global users and refined brand philosophy. VOOPOO will unveil a revitalized identity reflecting greater dynamism and forward momentum.

While modernizing elements such as the primary color scheme, the brand retains its iconic infinity symbol—an emblem of boundless inspiration and innovation. This renewal will be implemented across VOOPOO’s brand ecosystem, including an upgraded website and anniversary initiatives designed to strengthen connections with partners and consumers worldwide.

This milestone underscores VOOPOO’s commitment to technological innovation, meaningful exploration, and delivering personalized, premium experiences for all users.

Visit the booth to experience these new products firsthand, participate in interactive activities, enjoy laser engraving services, and receive exclusive gifts. VOOPOO looks forward to celebrating this milestone with you and sharing unforgettable moments in Dortmund!

For more information, please visit: www.voopoo.com.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Website: www.voopoo.com

