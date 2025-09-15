Al Tamimi & Company Welcomes Two New Partners to Strengthen Cross-Border Offering

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi & Company, the leading full-service law firm in the Middle East, is pleased to announce that Anton Konnov and Igor Gorchakov have joined the firm as partners, effective 1 September 2025.

The appointments further support the firm’s strategic focus on expanding its transactional M&A, banking and contentious offerings. Anton and Igor bring an extensive track record of delivering high-value legal solutions across Corporate/M&A, banking, and cross-border disputes (particularly for international financial services clients). Their Magic Circle experience positions them to handle complex, multi-jurisdictional matters for a diverse global client base. Anton and Igor, together with their team, have joined, bringing the total to four new additions.

Anton Konnov is qualified in England & Wales, New York, and Russia. He previously served as the Managing Partner of A&O Shearman’s Moscow office and has led teams on major international transactions across a wide range of sectors. His practice spans corporate law, regulatory advisory, and cross-border M&A, and he brings extensive experience in law firm leadership and international business operations.

Igor Gorchakov is dual-qualified in England & Wales and Russia and holds full rights of audience before the DIFC Courts in Dubai. He specialises in dispute resolution and banking matters, including international arbitration, cross-border litigation, and financial regulatory compliance. Igor has represented leading financial institutions and corporates across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Jody Waugh, Managing Partner of Al Tamimi & Company, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Anton and Igor to the firm. Their experience, depth of expertise, and international credentials will enhance our capabilities and enable us to support our clients across borders.”

Anton said: “Al Tamimi & Company has developed an outstanding transactional M&A track record across the region, built on strong foundations and deep local roots in each of its markets. I am excited to join and work alongside its impressive bench of talent delivering best in class services across a range of sectors.”

Igor added: “It’s an exciting period to be joining Al Tamimi & Company. The firm’s Dispute Resolution and Banking & Finance practices are highly regarded across the Middle East and command an unparalleled understanding of the region’s legal landscape.”

Anton and Igor's appointments follow a series of strategic hires over the past year, including Omar Zizi who joined the Firm as a Corporate/M&A partner in Casablanca, Rachel Fox, who joined the Firm's Abu Dhabi office as Tax partner, Henry Storrar, who joined as a Corporate/M&A partner in Abu Dhabi and Paul Taylor who joined as regional Head of Arbitration, based in Dubai.

About Al Tamimi and Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combines deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.

