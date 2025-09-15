ATIS Acquires Technical Inspection Agency USA (TIA USA)

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator safety inspections, consulting, and managed services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Technical Inspection Agency USA (TIA USA). TIA USA is a respected provider of comprehensive inspections, consulting, and maintenance management services for vertical transportation systems, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and supporting the Southwestern United States.



With over 100 combined years of experience in the elevator and escalator industry, TIA USA brings a team of QEI-certified and state-approved inspectors committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, compliance, and performance. Their expertise spans permitting, system evaluations, equipment modifications, and code adherence across both Nevada and Arizona, making them a trusted partner for clients, maintenance companies, and regulatory authorities



The acquisition strengthens ATIS’ national footprint and enhances its technical capabilities, particularly in complex vertical transport systems. TIA USA’s dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and human-centered safety aligns seamlessly with ATIS’ mission to deliver best-in-class inspection and consulting services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



ATIS (atis.com) is one of North America’s largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 customers, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.



