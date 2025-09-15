Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 September, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 104,279 1,256,436,790 8 September 2025 670 13,442.3284 9,006,360 9 September 2025 670 13,374.6119 8,960,990 10 September 2025 680 13,062.0735 8,882,210 11 September 2025 680 13,082.8971 8,896,370 12 September 2025 680 13,271.1471 9,024,380 Total 8-12 September 2025 3,380 44,770,310 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 17,190 233,142,010 Accumulated under the program 107,659 1,301,207,100 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 590,721 7,208,644,373 8 September 2025 3,358 13,523.3055 45,411,260 9 September 2025 3,358 13,459.7752 45,197,925 10 September 2025 3,407 13,150.3185 44,803,135 11 September 2025 3,407 13,142.5433 44,776,645 12 September 2025 3,407 13,327.5624 45,407,005 Total 8-12 September 2025 16,937 225,595,970 Bought from the Foundation* 2,216 13,319.6217 29,516,282 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 97,409 1,331,823,971 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 609,874 7,463,756,625

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 107,659 A shares and 710,800 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.17% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 September, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

