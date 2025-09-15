Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 September, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|104,279
|1,256,436,790
|8 September 2025
|670
|13,442.3284
|9,006,360
|9 September 2025
|670
|13,374.6119
|8,960,990
|10 September 2025
|680
|13,062.0735
|8,882,210
|11 September 2025
|680
|13,082.8971
|8,896,370
|12 September 2025
|680
|13,271.1471
|9,024,380
|Total 8-12 September 2025
|3,380
|44,770,310
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|17,190
|233,142,010
|Accumulated under the program
|107,659
|1,301,207,100
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|590,721
|7,208,644,373
|8 September 2025
|3,358
|13,523.3055
|45,411,260
|9 September 2025
|3,358
|13,459.7752
|45,197,925
|10 September 2025
|3,407
|13,150.3185
|44,803,135
|11 September 2025
|3,407
|13,142.5433
|44,776,645
|12 September 2025
|3,407
|13,327.5624
|45,407,005
|Total 8-12 September 2025
|16,937
|225,595,970
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,216
|13,319.6217
|29,516,282
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|97,409
|1,331,823,971
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|609,874
|7,463,756,625
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 107,659 A shares and 710,800 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.17% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 September, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
