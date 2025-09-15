A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF) (“AIS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) (“Riversgold”), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCG/Porphyry Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

AIS CEO Marc Enright-Morin commented, “We are excited to partner with Riversgold on this very exciting newly discovered Saint John Project. The combination of very high-grade mineralisation, excellent infrastructure, and district-scale potential provides AIS with a unique opportunity to advance a possible IOCG/porphyry system in one of Canada’s most mining-friendly jurisdictions. Saint John is exploration and drill ready with two drill programs already approved. Its unique location near the coast means we can explore here in a meaningful way all year round and we look forward to getting the drills turning and come up with the discovery hole.”

Riversgold Executive Chairman David Lenigas added, “This transaction with AIS enables Riversgold to retain a meaningful exposure to the upside of the Saint John Project, while AIS commits to an aggressive exploration program. AIS, as a Canadian company, is much better placed to move this incredible gold/silver/copper/antimony discovery forward whilst Riversgold shifts it focus towards developing its large porphyry gold project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. We look forward to assisting AIS immediately getting on to the ground and advancing drilling and development across this highly prospective district.”

About the Saint John Project:

The Saint John Project is a district-scale IOCG/porphyry exploration target providing strategic exposure to gold and silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), and antimony (critical mineral).

The project covers 101 km² in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. Located just 20 km west of Saint John, New Brunswick and 50 km from the U.S. border, the project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, power stations, and a skilled local workforce.

Riversgold have released multiple press releases on the Australian Stock Exchange over the past year as they have moved this project up the value chain. Geological results were previously disclosed by Riversgold in press releases on ASX dated January 29, 2025 and April 9, 2025. Refer to www.riversgold.com.au

Geological Highlights:

Little Lepreau Prospect

Roadside Quary surface samples: Gold up to 41.6 g/t, Silver up to 1,600 g/t, Copper up to 7.64%, Antimony >1%.

Magnetic data received from the high resolution 25 metre line spaced survey has delineated multiple magnetic low response areas that bear a similar magnetic signature to the Roadside Quarry mineralization.

Maiden drilling (2,000m) approved for 2025.



Prince of Wales Prospect

Surface samples: Gold up to 11.4 g/t, Silver up to 1,050 g/t, Copper up to 10.55%, Lead up to 18.85%.



Hideaway Prospect

Surface samples: Gold up to 1.7 g/t, Silver up to 8 g/t, Copper up to 2.01%.

Next Steps:



Expand drone MobileMT + IP surveys across the whole project and refine drill targets (~CAD $300,000 budget).

Commence 2,000m maiden RC/DD drill program at Little Lepreau in 2025/2026.

Transaction Terms:



On signing: AIS to issue 2,860,000 shares at $0.05 per share to Riversgold.

To earn 51% AIS to spend: Year 1: CAD $400,000 on early exploration, including drone MobileMT surveys, IP survey, and 1,000 metres of approved drilling. Year 2: CAD $1 million additional drilling.

To earn 75% AIS to spend: Year 3-4: CAD $3 million on drilling and early development work.



Riversgold will retain a 25% free-carried interest through to the decision to mine.

The agreement is subject to TSXV acceptance.





Figure 1 - Saint John Project (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)





Figure 2 – Prince of Wales roadside cutting with exposed mineralization (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated January 29, 2025)





Figure 3 – Little Lepreau Roadside Quarry Prospect (Inset 1) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)





Figure 4 - Hideaway Prospect (Inset 2) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX April 9, 2025)





Figure 5 - Price of Wales Prospect (Inset 3) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Edward Mead, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101 and who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mead is a director of Riversgold Ltd and a consultant to Riversgold through Doraleda Pty.

Bi-Weekly default status report

The Company is providing a bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). On July 30, 2025, the Company announced that it has been granted a voluntary management cease trade order in accordance with NP 12-203 due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) on SEDAR within 120 days of its financial year-end. The management cease trade order has been granted by the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company was not able to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102 due to insufficient funds. As a result, the Company requires additional time to file the Annual Filings.

The Company’s audit is substantially completed. Proceeds from the private placement announced August 28, 2025 will be partially used to complete the audit. The Company expects to file its Annual Filings as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than September 29, 2025, and will issue a news release once they have been filed.

Pursuant to NP 12-203, the Company must file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further news releases during the period of the MCTO. The Company reports that it is working diligently with its auditors to complete the audit in a timely manner and since its news release of July 30, 2025, there have been no material changes regarding the information contained in that news release other than as disclosed in the Company’s news releases. The Company confirms there have been no failures by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, and there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default announced in the Company’s news release of July 30, 2025. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this news release.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

