Infant Incubator Market Size to Surpass USD 3.04 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Preterm Births and Smart Care Innovations

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infant incubator market size is estimated to surpass over USD 3.04 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 1.64 billion in 2025. In terms of CAGR, the market is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 7.10% between 2025 and 2034. Innovations in energy-efficient and portable devices, expansion of NICUs, and growing awareness of neonatal care are driving the growth of the market.

Infant Incubator Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the global infant incubator market is worth at USD 1,640 million in 2024.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 38.58% in 2024.

By product, the normal incubator segment held the major market share of 55.26% in 2024.

By application, the neonatal hypothermia and low birth weight segment contributed the biggest market share of 55.74% in 2024.

Infant Incubator Market Size by Product, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

By Product 2022 2023 2024 Hybrid Incubator 244.42 259.75 276.26 Normal Incubator 755.12 800.86 850.05 Transport Incubator 356.00 382.82 411.93



Infant Incubator Market Size by Application, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

By Application 2022 2023 2024 Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight 754.12 804.62 804.62 Jaundice 417.06 443.66 443.66 Others 184.35 195.14 195.14



Infant Incubator Market Overview

What are Infant Incubators?

An infant incubator, sometimes called a neonatal incubator, is a device that offers a safe space for infants to live and grow as their organs develop. Infant incubators are defined as devices that provide thermal support for infants, while also controlling oxygen levels and relative humidity to create a safe environment for neonates. They include microprocessors for accurate management of these critical parameters and need regular maintenance to ensure safety and functionality.

Incubators are generally used for newborns who need a more controlled and protected environment, such as those who are extremely premature or have a higher risk of infection. By enclosing the infant, incubators reduce exposure to external factors like drafts and noise, providing a more stable and calm setting. Baby incubator helps to regulate their temperature and provide the ideal environment they need to grow and thrive.

Key Investments by Various Private Sectors in Infant Incubators:

In the Asia-Pacific, over 43% of healthcare facilities have allocated new capital budgets toward neonatal equipment expansion, with private maternity care centers adding luxury incubators to their offerings. This surge in private investment is also evident in the development of advanced incubators featuring smart monitoring and automation.

For instance, in October 2024, Millennium Babycares secured approximately $14.5 million in funding to enhance its production capabilities and strengthen its position in export markets.

Additionally, startups like Embrace Innovations have received private backing to develop affordable, portable neonatal warming solutions, addressing the needs of low-resource settings. These investments underscore the private sector's pivotal role in advancing neonatal care technologies and expanding access to life-saving incubator solutions.



Infant Incubator Market Trends

Integration of Smart Technologies – Incubators now feature internet of things (IoT) and AI for real-time monitoring and automated care adjustments.

– Incubators now feature (IoT) and AI for real-time monitoring and automated care adjustments. Rise in Portable and Hybrid Incubators – Growing demand for transportable incubators enables better neonatal care during transfers.

– Growing demand for transportable incubators enables better neonatal care during transfers. Focus on Infection Control – Enhanced safety through features like HEPA filters and antimicrobial surfaces is becoming standard.

– Enhanced safety through features like HEPA filters and antimicrobial surfaces is becoming standard. Expansion in Emerging Markets – High premature birth rates and improved healthcare infrastructure are boosting demand in developing regions.

– High premature birth rates and improved healthcare infrastructure are boosting demand in developing regions. Ergonomic and Energy-Efficient Designs – Manufacturers are prioritizing user-friendly interfaces and sustainable energy consumption.



Infant Incubator Market Opportunity

What is an Opportunity for the Infant Incubator Market?

Technological innovation is an opportunity in the market. Infant incubator with advanced technology uses sensors and AI-driven systems to continuously monitor and regulate the environment, ensuring stable warmth and hydration that adapts to the infant’s condition. These controlled environment incubators ensure fresh air, cleanliness, and sanitary conditions for newborns. Incubation incubators are improving care for babies and families. IoT-based smart infant care and monitoring incubator devices integrate advanced sensors and data analytics to continuously monitor vital signs like temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate, and oxygen.

Infant Incubator Market Challenges

What are the Limitations of the Infant Incubator Market?

The high cost of advanced incubators is the main challenge in the market due to research, development, and complex components. It also includes challenges like extra cost burden, increased complexity, size, and weight of the infant incubator. Its main disadvantage is the increase in insensible water loss produced by the radiant warmer. Most infants can be safely and adequately cared for in either an incubator or a radiant warmer bed. These incubator conditions can increase the risk of microbial infection because the moist and warm habitat created within an incubator is intrinsically ideal for microbial growth. A fine balance is sought between the thermal needs of a newborn and the level of humidification and heating of the incubator.

Infant Incubator Market Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 1.54 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.64 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 2.46 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.04 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.10% Leading Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Players Covered GE Healthcare, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc., Natus Medical Incorporated., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, International Biomedical Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Atom Medical Corporation, Novos Medical Systems, Fanem Ltda, Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, Medical Technology Transfer and Services in Asia, BabyBloom Healthcare BV, and Others.



Infant Incubator Market Recent Developments

According to a report published in September 2023, Manipal Ambulance Response Service-Neonatal Care Wheels (MARS-NOW) in Bengaluru was launched by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to improve neonatal care services in the state. MARS-NOW was launched to provide comprehensive neonatal transport services in Bengaluru and its outskirts. ( Source: https://www.newindianexpress.com)

In June 2023, the three products from its new incubator brand Hi-Mammi were released by South Korea’s JW Pharmaceutical. The Hi-Mammi incubator is designed to stimulate the environment of the mother’s body to help the development of a premature baby of a certain weight or a newborn with abnormal symptoms. To produce and launch South Korea’s first domestically developed hybrid incubator, JW Pharmaceuticals has gained that place. (Source: https://www.kedglobal.com)

In November 2022, a series of high-tech gadgets, machines, and devices for newborn care: Lullaby Warmer, Lullaby Resus Prime, Bilicare, and Brainz Monitor were developed by GenWorks, a digital medical and healthcare solution provider, intending to address hypothermia in India. All newborns risk developing hypothermia (abnormally low body temperature), which can lead to serious health complications if not addressed immediately. The risk is higher in babies born unwell or prematurely. ( Source: https://www.healthcareradius.in)



Case Study: Smart Hybrid Incubators Cut Hypothermia Events and NICU Turnaround Time

Client: Multi-hospital maternity & neonatal network, South India (8 hospitals; 120 NICU beds)

Objective: Reduce neonatal hypothermia incidents, improve transport safety, and free up NICU capacity without expanding floor space.

Challenge

Frequent temperature instability during intra-hospital transfers (L&D → NICU).

Older incubators lacked reliable humidity and remote monitoring, causing longer stabilization times.

High device downtime due to fragmented maintenance schedules.



Solution

Phased deployment of hybrid incubators (incubator + warmer) across NICUs and emergency bays, plus transport incubators on neonatal ambulances.

(incubator + warmer) across NICUs and emergency bays, plus on neonatal ambulances. Integrated IoT monitoring with central dashboard (continuous logs for temperature, humidity, SpO₂, HR).

with central dashboard (continuous logs for temperature, humidity, SpO₂, HR). Standardized infection-control protocol (HEPA filtration, antimicrobial touchpoints, closed-hatch handling).

(HEPA filtration, antimicrobial touchpoints, closed-hatch handling). Predictive maintenance program (sensor-driven alerts for calibration, filters, and humidity modules).

(sensor-driven alerts for calibration, filters, and humidity modules). Staff upskilling: 2-day hands-on training for neonatal nurses and biomedical engineers.



Implementation Timeline

Month 0–1: Site audit, fleet mapping, power & air checks, protocol design.

Site audit, fleet mapping, power & air checks, protocol design. Month 2–3: Pilot in two high-volume units; data baselining.

Pilot in two high-volume units; data baselining. Month 4–6: Full rollout; dashboard go-live; SOPs embedded in shift checklists.



Outcomes (12 months post-rollout)

↓ 38% reduction in hypothermia events on admission (per 1,000 live births).

reduction in on admission (per 1,000 live births). ↓ 27% cut in time-to-stable vitals (median 110 → 80 minutes) due to tighter thermal/humidity control.

cut in (median 110 → 80 minutes) due to tighter thermal/humidity control. ↓ 41% reduction in adverse events during transport , aided by battery-backed transport incubators and vibration-damping cradles.

reduction in , aided by battery-backed transport incubators and vibration-damping cradles. ↑ 22% improvement in NICU throughput (more discharges on schedule) without adding beds.

improvement in (more discharges on schedule) without adding beds. ↓ 35% device downtime , driven by predictive maintenance and on-cart spare kits.

device , driven by predictive maintenance and on-cart spare kits. Audit-ready traceability: Continuous environmental logs improved compliance scores in quarterly quality audits.

Key Enablers

AI-assisted environmental control: Auto-adjusts humidity and airflow to infant thermoregulation needs.

Auto-adjusts humidity and airflow to infant thermoregulation needs. Centralized IoT dashboards: Real-time alerts to charge nurse + biomeds; escalation tree for out-of-range parameters.

Real-time alerts to charge nurse + biomeds; escalation tree for out-of-range parameters. Transport-to-bed continuity: Pre-warmed, pre-humidified handoffs keep infants within target temperature bands.



Economic Impact

Payback in ~20–24 months from fewer complications, shorter stabilization times, and reduced maintenance callouts.

from fewer complications, shorter stabilization times, and reduced maintenance callouts. 5-year TCO lowered via standardized consumables and shared service contracts across the network.

Clinical Takeaways

Hybrid units outperform legacy incubators in early stabilization, especially for <2,500g infants.

infants. Protocolized infection control plus closed-care handling reduces line disconnections and contamination risk.

Data visibility (trends, alarms, maintenance) is as critical as the hardware for sustained gains.



Nursing Lead, NICU (anonymized):

“The biggest change wasn’t just new incubators—it was predictable thermal stability from ambulance to NICU. Our teams intervene sooner and document better, which shows up in outcomes and audits.”

Infant Incubator Market Regional Outlook

How Asia Pacific Dominated the Infant Incubator Market?

The Asia Pacific animation market size was evaluated at USD 593.50 million in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 1,197.28 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024. Supportive government initiatives, rising awareness of neonatal care, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising preterm births are driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are the leading countries for the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, the region benefits from a large base of cost-effective manufacturing and increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as smart monitoring and portable incubators. Government initiatives, public-private partnerships, and growing awareness about neonatal care are further accelerating market growth, positioning Asia as a key global hub for infant incubator production and consumption.

According to a report published by the International Journal of Contemporary in November 2023, India contributes to the greatest number of preterm births all over the world. The rate of annual prevalence of preterm birth ranged from 9 to 12%. ( Source: https://www.ijpediatrics.com)



China dominates the Asian market due to a combination of high demand, strong manufacturing capabilities, and strategic government support. With over a million preterm births annually, the country faces significant neonatal care needs, driving rapid expansion of NICUs and incubator adoption. Its well-established medical device manufacturing sector enables the production of cost-effective yet technologically advanced incubators, including IoT-enabled and portable models.

Why is North America the Fastest Growing in the Infant Incubator Market?

North America is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. Rising investment in maternal and child health, technological innovation, and rising demand for advanced neonatal care are contributing to the growth of the market in the North American region.

The North American market is further experiencing growth, with advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a strong emphasis on neonatal care. The region benefits from early adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as IoT-enabled monitoring, AI-driven systems, and energy-efficient incubators, primarily driven by innovation from leading companies in the U.S. and Canada.

Infant Incubator Market Segmentation Outlook

Product Outlook

What made the transport infant incubator the dominant segment in the market in 2024?

The transport infant incubator segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Transport incubators are designed to ensure the safety and stability of newborns during transfers, whether it's a short trip within the hospital or a longer journey to another facility. Transport infant incubators have the ability to safely transport infants and premature newborns, allowing them to be moved to maintain stability and protection throughout the journey. Transport infant incubators are essential for situations where a newborn needs to be moved to keep the infant stable and protected throughout the journey.

In June 2023, the launch of the statewide neonatal ambulance service was announced by the Telangana government, in a determined move to achieve a single-digit infant mortality rate (IMR). The initiative aims to ensure the swift and safe transportation of premature and sick infants. (Source: https://www.thehindu.com)



The intensive care incubator segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Neonatal intensive care incubators are essential devices that create a protective, controlled environment, giving these fragile infants the chance to stabilize and grow. A neonatal intensive care incubator is important in NICUs, maintaining controlled temperature, humidity, and a quiet space for premature or critically ill newborns.

Application Outlook

Why is neonatal hypothermia the dominant segment in the infant incubator market in 2024?

The neonatal hypothermia segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. Incubators prevent hypothermia by helping the baby maintain an optimal temperature. Temperature controls on a baby incubator can be set manually or automatically based on the baby’s temperature. Infant incubators also act as humidifiers. This helps keep the baby from having skin problems. Hypothermia significantly increases the risk of respiratory distress, infections, and mortality, making thermal regulation a critical priority in neonatal care. The high prevalence among preterm and low birth weight infants, who are especially vulnerable to life-threatening complications from heat loss, further adds to the segment’s growth.

The lower birth rate segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. An incubator’s ability to control humidity also protects a baby’s skin from losing too much water and becoming brittle or cracking. The benefits of the infant incubator care paradigm include improved quality of life for parents, reduced risk for infectious diseases, increased breastfeeding rates, and increased maternal mental health. The infants born with low birth weight (under 2,500 grams) are at significantly higher risk for health complications such as hypothermia, infections, respiratory distress, and developmental delays, leading to increased adoption of infant incubators.

End User Outlook

What made the hospital segment dominate the infant incubator market?

The hospitals segment led the market. The infant incubators' benefits for hospitals include regulating body temperature, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation, providing humidity control, and protecting infants from infections and external stimuli that can harm them while receiving medical care or being transported to a different hospital or care facility. Hospitals play a crucial role in high-risk and premature infants who require immediate and continuous medical attention. Hospitals are equipped with specialized neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) that rely heavily on incubators to manage complications like low birth weight, hypothermia, and respiratory distress.

The pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. The pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit is the section of the hospital that provides sick children with the highest level of medical care. It differs from other parts of the hospital, like the general medical floors. In the pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit, kids get intensive nursing care and close monitoring of things like breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure. The NICUs have trained healthcare professionals who rely on these devices for precise clinical interventions, making this segment essential in the infant incubator market.

Infant Incubator Market Top Companies

GE Healthcare – GE Healthcare provides a broad range of medical technologies and services, including neonatal monitoring systems and advanced imaging solutions for newborn care.

– GE Healthcare provides a broad range of medical technologies and services, including neonatal monitoring systems and advanced imaging solutions for newborn care. Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc. – Inspiration Healthcare specializes in critical care medical technology, offering products such as neonatal ventilators and patient warming systems.

– Inspiration Healthcare specializes in critical care medical technology, offering products such as neonatal ventilators and patient warming systems. Natus Medical Incorporated – Natus Medical delivers diagnostic and monitoring solutions, including products for newborn hearing screening and neurodiagnostics.

– Natus Medical delivers diagnostic and monitoring solutions, including products for newborn hearing screening and neurodiagnostics. Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Philips offers integrated neonatal care solutions, including incubators, patient monitors, and developmental care technologies.

– Philips offers integrated neonatal care solutions, including incubators, patient monitors, and developmental care technologies. Fisher and Paykel Healthcare – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare provides respiratory care products, including neonatal humidifiers and CPAP therapy systems.

– Fisher & Paykel Healthcare provides respiratory care products, including neonatal humidifiers and CPAP therapy systems. International Biomedical Ltd. – International Biomedical manufactures neonatal transport systems, incubators, and phototherapy equipment.

– International Biomedical manufactures neonatal transport systems, incubators, and phototherapy equipment. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA – Dräger provides a comprehensive range of neonatal care equipment, including incubators, ventilators, and patient monitoring systems.

– Dräger provides a comprehensive range of neonatal care equipment, including incubators, ventilators, and patient monitoring systems. Atom Medical Corporation – Atom Medical specializes in perinatal care, offering incubators, infant warmers, and phototherapy devices.

– Atom Medical specializes in perinatal care, offering incubators, infant warmers, and phototherapy devices. Novos Medical Systems – Novos Medical Systems delivers advanced neonatal and pediatric care devices, including respiratory support and thermoregulation systems.

– Novos Medical Systems delivers advanced neonatal and pediatric care devices, including respiratory support and thermoregulation systems. Fanem Ltd – Fanem develops and manufactures medical equipment such as neonatal incubators, resuscitators, and phototherapy units.

– Fanem develops and manufactures medical equipment such as neonatal incubators, resuscitators, and phototherapy units. Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd – Pluss Advanced Technologies focuses on phase change material-based solutions, offering temperature-stable transport for neonatal care.

– Pluss Advanced Technologies focuses on phase change material-based solutions, offering temperature-stable transport for neonatal care. Weyer GmbH – Weyer GmbH produces neonatal incubators and warming therapy devices with a focus on safety and patient comfort.

– Weyer GmbH produces neonatal incubators and warming therapy devices with a focus on safety and patient comfort. Medical Technology Transfer and Services in Asia – This organization facilitates the distribution and implementation of advanced neonatal care technologies across Asian healthcare markets.

– This organization facilitates the distribution and implementation of advanced neonatal care technologies across Asian healthcare markets. BabyBloom Healthcare BV – BabyBloom Healthcare designs innovative neonatal incubators that enhance parent-infant bonding and clinical access.

Infant Incubator Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Hybrid Incubator

Normal Incubator

Transport Incubator



By Application

Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight

Jaundice

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Maternity & Pediatric Hospitals

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

