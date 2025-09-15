August Retail Sales Revenue Grew 2% Despite Lacking Consumer Demand, Reports Circana

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, September 15, 2025 — Consumer behavior is playing a more prominent role in shaping key retail shopping seasons, like back-to-school. Overall, U.S. retail sales revenue was up 2% across discretionary general merchandise, retail food and beverage, and non-edible consumer packaged goods (CPG) during the four weeks ending August 30, 2025 compared to the same time in 2024, while unit demand remained flat. Dollar sales gains for the month came from retail food and beverage and non-edible CPG, but unit sales were flat or down across all retail segments, according to Circana , LLC .

“Retail spending is holding steady, as the consumer continues to demonstrate their resilience, but the ways in which they are making purchases is changing rapidly,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for Circana. “When core retail shopping periods become altered, it becomes clear that things are out of sync between retail and the consumer.”

Back-to-school relevant product sales have fallen short over the eight weeks ending August 30, 2025 – dollar sales declined 1% from last year, and unit sales fell 3%. Perceived shopping deadlines and seasonal needs related to a new school year have gotten more relaxed and therefore the shopping period has elongated for the consumer, but the general focus from retail and media remains rooted in the traditional season.

“Consumers are charting their own spending path and changing the way retail seasons are measured,” said Cohen. “There is a new cadence to shopping that goes beyond traditional retail calendars or seasons. Instead, shifts in consumer lifestyle, shopping behavior, and media influence are behind today’s retail performance – a dynamic that marketers need to prepare for through the 2025 holiday shopping season and beyond.”