Harrow Announces Agenda and Speakers for Investor & Analyst Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced the agenda for its upcoming Investor & Analyst Day on Friday, September 26, from 11:30 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET in New York. The event will also be webcast live and instructions for accessing the webcast are below.

Harrow’s Investor & Analyst Day will include a comprehensive overview of Harrow’s business, featuring presentations from the Company’s leadership team covering the full scope of Harrow’s commercial portfolio, pipeline, and long-term vision. In addition, the program will include presentations from renowned physician key opinion leaders, who will share real-world perspectives on evolving treatment paradigms, market dynamics, and the significant patient needs Harrow is addressing.

Featured Physician Speakers:

Paul Karpecki, OD : Dr. Karpecki is a nationally recognized optometrist with over three decades of experience specializing in cornea and external disease, particularly dry eye disease. He currently serves as Director of Cornea and External Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute. He is also an Associate Professor at the University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Optometry, where he teaches on corneal disease, infectious disease, and anterior uveitis.



: Dr. Karpecki is a nationally recognized optometrist with over three decades of experience specializing in cornea and external disease, particularly dry eye disease. He currently serves as Director of Cornea and External Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute. He is also an Associate Professor at the University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Optometry, where he teaches on corneal disease, infectious disease, and anterior uveitis. Raj Patel, MD, MS : Dr. Raj Patel specializes in diseases and surgery of the retina and vitreous. He has specialized training in treating and managing eye conditions, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, and retinal detachments. Dr. Patel is also interested in continued research into the causes of these diseases and new treatment options. Retinal treatments are advancing rapidly, and Dr. Patel is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of retinal care and advanced therapy options to his patients. Dr. Patel received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University. He went on to obtain his Master of Science degree in pharmacology from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. He stayed in Louisiana to complete his medical degree at the Tulane University School of Medicine. Following his internship at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Pennsylvania, Dr. Patel returned to Tulane University for his ophthalmology residency. After residency, Dr. Patel went on to complete a fellowship program in vitreoretinal surgery at the University of Chicago.



: Dr. Raj Patel specializes in diseases and surgery of the retina and vitreous. He has specialized training in treating and managing eye conditions, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, and retinal detachments. Dr. Patel is also interested in continued research into the causes of these diseases and new treatment options. Retinal treatments are advancing rapidly, and Dr. Patel is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of retinal care and advanced therapy options to his patients. Dr. Patel received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University. He went on to obtain his Master of Science degree in pharmacology from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. He stayed in Louisiana to complete his medical degree at the Tulane University School of Medicine. Following his internship at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Pennsylvania, Dr. Patel returned to Tulane University for his ophthalmology residency. After residency, Dr. Patel went on to complete a fellowship program in vitreoretinal surgery at the University of Chicago. Seenu Hariprasad, MD is the Shui-Chin Lee Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Chicago. He is the Chair of the Department and Ophthalmologist-in-Chief. Dr. Hariprasad is an internationally recognized vitreoretinal surgeon who originally joined the University of Chicago in 2005. Over the course of his career, he has developed a strong track record as a clinician, surgeon, researcher, educator, and leader in his Institution. He is a leading specialist in various vitreoretinal disorders, including macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, intraocular infection, and retinal vein occlusions. He has implemented more effective and efficient sutureless microincisional vitrectomy techniques at the medical center, and his clinical research has contributed to the understanding and use of new medications to combat a wide variety of vitreoretinal disorders. Dr. Hariprasad has served as an investigator in more than 45 national and international retina clinical trials evaluating various medications, sustained drug-delivery devices, and surgical innovations. His work has led to over 300 peer-reviewed publications, meeting abstracts and textbook chapters, including Management of Retinal Vein Occlusion: Current Concepts, one of only a small number of textbooks dedicated to this disease. In addition to his clinical and research activities, Dr. Hariprasad has been an active contributor to his field, serving as an Executive Editor of the American Journal of Ophthalmology. He has received numerous honors, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award, the American Society of Retina Specialists Senior Honor Achievement and Crystal Apple Awards, the J. Donald Gass, MD, Beacon of Sight Award, the Baylor College of Medicine James Key Award, Becker’s 135 Leading Ophthalmologists in America, and the Retina Congress of India Gold Medal. Ophthalmology Retina, an American Academy of Ophthalmology journal, listed his research as one of the “100 Most Cited Articles on Vitrectomy from 1971 to 2018.” He is also included in the Retina Hall of Fame and has been named consistently as a top doctor in publications such as US News & World Report and Chicago magazine.



is the Shui-Chin Lee Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Chicago. He is the Chair of the Department and Ophthalmologist-in-Chief. Dr. Hariprasad is an internationally recognized vitreoretinal surgeon who originally joined the University of Chicago in 2005. Over the course of his career, he has developed a strong track record as a clinician, surgeon, researcher, educator, and leader in his Institution. He is a leading specialist in various vitreoretinal disorders, including macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, intraocular infection, and retinal vein occlusions. He has implemented more effective and efficient sutureless microincisional vitrectomy techniques at the medical center, and his clinical research has contributed to the understanding and use of new medications to combat a wide variety of vitreoretinal disorders. Dr. Hariprasad has served as an investigator in more than 45 national and international retina clinical trials evaluating various medications, sustained drug-delivery devices, and surgical innovations. His work has led to over 300 peer-reviewed publications, meeting abstracts and textbook chapters, including Management of Retinal Vein Occlusion: Current Concepts, one of only a small number of textbooks dedicated to this disease. In addition to his clinical and research activities, Dr. Hariprasad has been an active contributor to his field, serving as an Executive Editor of the American Journal of Ophthalmology. He has received numerous honors, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award, the American Society of Retina Specialists Senior Honor Achievement and Crystal Apple Awards, the J. Donald Gass, MD, Beacon of Sight Award, the Baylor College of Medicine James Key Award, Becker’s 135 Leading Ophthalmologists in America, and the Retina Congress of India Gold Medal. Ophthalmology Retina, an American Academy of Ophthalmology journal, listed his research as one of the “100 Most Cited Articles on Vitrectomy from 1971 to 2018.” He is also included in the Retina Hall of Fame and has been named consistently as a top doctor in publications such as US News & World Report and Chicago magazine. Maggie Jeffries, MD, FASA: Maggie Jeffries received her anesthesia training at Johns Hopkins University and, following graduation, became an Assistant Professor at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. During that time, she was an active contributor to diverse areas of research and is a published author in several national journals. In private practice since 2010, Dr. Jeffries specializes in ophthalmic anesthesia in outpatient centers, performing over 12,000 procedures per year. Her breadth of experience encompasses ophthalmic blocks as well as anesthetic techniques for cataract, vitreoretinal, strabismus, glaucoma, and oculoplastic surgeries. Dr. Jeffries has presented her research on the MKO Melt at the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and she frequently lectures on the topic of sedation and blocks for ophthalmic surgery.



Preliminary Agenda

Topic Speaker Welcome & Opening Remarks Mike Biega, VP of IR and Communications Harrow Overview & Vision Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer Financial Update Andrew Boll, President & Chief Financial Officer Harrow's Pipeline Products Amir Shojaei, PharmD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer MELT-300 Development Overview and Potential Larry Dillaha, MD, CEO of Melt Pharmaceuticals An Expert’s Perspective on Procedural Sedation Maggie Jeffries, MD Commercial Vision Patrick Sullivan, Head of Commercial VEVYE Overview Maria Lloyd, VP of Dry Eye An Expert's Perspective on Dry Eye & VEVYE Paul Karpecki, OD Patient Access & Affordability of Specialty Products Prashanth Annavajjhala, MD, Chief of Staff to CEO TRIESENCE Expansion + BYQLOVI Chad Brines, VP of Surgical Portfolio Retina Products Overview Aly Harrison, VP of Retina Portfolio An Expert's Perspective on IHEEZO Raj Patel, MD An Expert's Perspective on Biosimilars &TRIESENCE Seenu Hariprasad, MD ImprimisRx John Saharek, CEO of ImprimisRx Closing Remarks Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer Q&A



In-person attendance is open to invited research analysts and institutional investors. To register for the in-person event, please email Mike Biega at mbiega@harrowinc.com. All others are invited to watch the live video webcast.

Webcast: A live webcast and replay will be available at: https://www.harrow.com/investors/events

Materials: A copy of the slide presentation will be posted to the same page at the start of the event.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, risks related to: liquidity or results of operations; our ability to successfully implement our business plan, develop and commercialize our products, product candidates and proprietary formulations in a timely manner or at all, identify and acquire additional products, manage our pharmacy operations, service our debt, obtain financing necessary to operate our business, recruit and retain qualified personnel, manage any growth we may experience and successfully realize the benefits of our previous acquisitions and any other acquisitions and collaborative arrangements we may pursue; competition from pharmaceutical companies, outsourcing facilities and pharmacies; general economic and business conditions, including inflation and supply chain challenges; regulatory and legal risks, including litigation matters, and other uncertainties related to our pharmacy operations and the pharmacy and pharmaceutical business in general; physician interest in and market acceptance of our current and any future formulations and compounding pharmacies generally. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s web site at sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Mike Biega

Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

mbiega@harrowinc.com

617-913-8890

