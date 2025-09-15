Chip Antenna Market Size to Surpass USD 8.04 Billion by 2032 | Due to Surging Demand for Compact and High-Efficiency RF Components | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chip Antenna Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Chip Antenna Market (Chip-Antennenmarkt) size was valued at USD 2.54 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.04 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.49% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Miniaturized Devices is Driving the Market Growth

Chip antennas tailored for System-in-Package (SiP) modules are becoming more and more popular in the chip antenna industry due to the rising need for smaller, more effective electronic products. Manufacturers are being forced to use high-performance and multiprotocol chip antennas that can trade off size with RF performance due to the quick development of ultra-compact and highly integrated electronic modules for wearables, smart electronics, and Internet of Things devices. Antenna type: Designed for space-constrained integration, this type of antenna will support key wireless protocols including Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz range. This shift to SiP-compatible components is one of the factors driving chip antenna adoption and innovation.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Vishay Intertechnology

Yageo Corporation

Johanson Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Antenova Ltd.

Fractus Antennas

Pulse Electronics

Patron Co. Ltd.

Taoglas

Linx Technologies

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Amphenol Corporation

Würth Elektronik

INPAQ Technology Co. Ltd.

Sunlord Electronics

Abracon LLC

Chip Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.49% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type(LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) Chip Antenna, Dielectric Chip Antenna and Printed PCB-Embedded Chip Antenna)

• By Frequency Band(Sub-1 GHz, 1–2.4 GHz, 2.4–5 GHz and Above 5 GHz)

• By Application(WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, Dual-Band/Multi-Band, GPS/GNSS, LPWAN (NB-IoT, LoRa, Sigfox))

• By End-User Industry(Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Medical Devices, IT and Telecommunications Infrastructure, Industrial and Retail IoT and Smart Grid and Smart Home)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) Chip Antenna segment accounted for approximately 45% of the Chip Antenna Market share as it offers superior thermal stability, low signal loss, and excellent durability, making it ideal for compact and reliable antenna designs.

The Dielectric Chip Antenna segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Internet Radio Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 16.93%. The growth is driven by the rising demand for ultra-compact, low-cost antennas in wearable devices, smart home gadgets, and 5G IoT solutions.

By Frequency Band

In 2024, the 1–2.4 GHz Chip Antenna segment accounted for approximately 40% of the Chip Antenna Market share, due to relatively higher usage of these Chip Antenna for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and other low-power wireless communication protocols.

The Above 5 GHz segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Chip Antenna Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 22.82% due to the expanding deployment of 5G, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and millimeter-wave (mmWave) applications, which require high-frequency performance and low-latency connectivity.

By Application

In 2024, the WLAN/Wi-Fi Chip Antenna segment accounted for approximately 35% of the Chip Antenna Market share owing to the high adoption wireless-enabled devices with consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

The Dual-Band/Multi-Band segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Chip Antenna Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 21.00%. The growth is driven by the rise of compact, multifunctional IoT devices, including smartphones, wearables, and industrial sensors.

By End-User Industry

In 2024, the Consumer Electronics Chip Antenna segment accounted for approximately 35% of the Chip Antenna Market share, driven by the widespread integration of wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart TVs, and AR/VR devices.

The IT and Telecommunications Infrastructure segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Chip Antenna Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 18.59%. The growth is driven by expanding 5G deployment, increasing demand for small cell base stations globally.

North America Held the Largest Market Share Due to Large Number of Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

In 2024 North America dominated the Chip Antenna Market and accounted for 44% of revenue share. The growth is driven by a large number of consumer electronics and automotive manufacturers in the region, increasing implementation of upgraded wireless infrastructure and rising demand for IoT devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Chip Antenna Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 17.29%. This fast expansion is due to the prospering electronics manufacturing sector, rising smartphone penetration, and quick rollout of 5G infrastructure in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Recent Developments:

Masan High-Tech Materials has agreed to sell 100% of HC Starck Holding GmbH to Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, strengthening MMC’s tungsten portfolio. In June 2024, Samsung and LG Display will dominate iPhone 16 OLED panel supply with 90M and 43M units respectively, boosting Korean component makers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. While direct environmental regulation is less prominent in the chip antenna space, innovations in materials, such as the use of LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) and other eco-friendlier substrates, highlight the industry's gradual shift toward more sustainable manufacturing. This is further influenced by OEMs' adherence to global RoHS and WEEE standards, indirectly affecting supplier selection and compliance across regions.

helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. While direct environmental regulation is less prominent in the chip antenna space, innovations in materials, such as the use of LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) and other eco-friendlier substrates, highlight the industry's gradual shift toward more sustainable manufacturing. This is further influenced by OEMs' adherence to global RoHS and WEEE standards, indirectly affecting supplier selection and compliance across regions. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights from production capacity utilization rates and manufacturing output trends by leading OEMs indicate that increased demand from sectors including consumer electronics and IoT is pushing production lines toward optimal capacity. This information is critical for investment planning and expansion strategies.

helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights from production capacity utilization rates and manufacturing output trends by leading OEMs indicate that increased demand from sectors including consumer electronics and IoT is pushing production lines toward optimal capacity. This information is critical for investment planning and expansion strategies. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Data on raw material sourcing, supplier distribution, and variability in lead times reveals ongoing supply chain vulnerabilities, especially for high-frequency ceramic-based antennas. The report outlines how geopolitical tensions and global semiconductor shortages have led to disruptions and extended lead times, particularly in Asia Pacific supply hubs.

helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Data on raw material sourcing, supplier distribution, and variability in lead times reveals ongoing supply chain vulnerabilities, especially for high-frequency ceramic-based antennas. The report outlines how geopolitical tensions and global semiconductor shortages have led to disruptions and extended lead times, particularly in Asia Pacific supply hubs. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The report highlights strong adoption of advanced features like MIMO, multiband support, 5G readiness, and Wi-Fi 6/7 compatibility. Combined with trends in miniaturization, embedded architectures, and material innovation, these advancements are driving demand across rapidly evolving markets such as automotive electronics and smart IoT devices.

helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The report highlights strong adoption of advanced features like MIMO, multiband support, 5G readiness, and Wi-Fi 6/7 compatibility. Combined with trends in miniaturization, embedded architectures, and material innovation, these advancements are driving demand across rapidly evolving markets such as automotive electronics and smart IoT devices. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings, and recent developments. R&D and innovation metrics, such as patent filing trends, time-to-market for new designs, and investment share, provide a detailed view of how leading players are differentiating through innovation. The landscape is further shaped by pricing strategies, cost-per-MHz efficiency, and device-level adoption patterns across sectors.

