XRP Tundra Details Dual-Token Model With On-Ledger Staking Up to 25% APY

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has unveiled new details about its staking platform and token model, positioning the project as a potential turning point for XRP holders seeking yield. Through its Cryo Vaults, participants can earn annual percentage yields (APY) of up to 25% while keeping their XRP secured on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Cryo Vaults: On-Ledger Yield

Cryo Vaults allow holders to lock XRP for set terms of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. The system provides higher rewards for longer commitments, with maximum returns reaching 25% APY. Unlike third-party platforms, the staked XRP never leaves the ledger, reducing counterparty and custodial risks.

Flexibility is built in through Frost Keys, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that let users increase multipliers or shorten lock-up periods. This design allows participants to balance liquidity with yield, tailoring their strategies while preserving on-ledger security.

In a statement, the XRP Tundra team said: “Cryo Vaults were designed to reward commitment while keeping security paramount. By maintaining staking directly on XRPL and offering flexible tools through Frost Keys, we aim to provide predictability and trust for long-term XRP holders.”

Dual-Token System Across XRPL and Solana

The platform’s presale distributes two tokens for each purchase: TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger and TUNDRA-S on Solana.

functions as the governance and reserve token on XRPL, providing long-term stability. TUNDRA-S is deployed on Solana, optimized for high-speed decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and liquidity tools.

This dual structure allows participants to gain exposure to both ecosystems while separating governance and utility functions.

Tokenomics and Distribution

XRP Tundra’s supply is fixed, with 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S tokens issued. Allocation for both tokens follows the same model:

40% for presale participants

25% for staking rewards, distributed under capped emission schedules

10% for ecosystem development and partnerships

10% for the team and advisors, subject to vesting

The remainder reserved for liquidity support and strategic purposes



Staking rewards are distributed from a pre-allocated pool, designed to provide sustainable returns without reliance on new deposits or inflationary supply.

Security and Verification

To ensure transparency, XRP Tundra completed independent audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, each reviewing code security, tokenomics, and potential risks. The results are available publicly:

In addition, the team has undergone Know Your Customer (KYC) verification with Vital Block, adding a layer of accountability uncommon among early-stage crypto projects.

Outlook for 2026

With Cryo Vaults providing on-ledger staking yields of up to 25% APY and a dual-token structure spanning XRPL and Solana, XRP Tundra introduces features previously unavailable to XRP holders. The combination of fixed-supply economics, independent audits, and verified leadership has led observers to view it as one of the most structured opportunities in the digital asset sector heading into 2026.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain protocol designed to expand XRP utility through staking, dual-token integration, and governance mechanisms. The project’s features include Cryo Vaults, Frost Keys, and fixed-supply tokenomics supporting long-term sustainability.

Official Channels

Media Contact:

Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

