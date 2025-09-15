|Series
|RIKV 26 0318
|Settlement Date
|09/17/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|21,018
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|96.300
|/
|7.600
|Total Number of Bids Received
|25
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|31,718
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.300
|/
|7.600
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.352
|/
|7.489
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|96.300
|/
|7.600
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|96.322
|/
|7.553
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.352
|/
|7.489
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.267
|/
|7.670
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.308
|/
|7.583
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.51
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0318
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
