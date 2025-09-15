Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0318

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 26 0318
Settlement Date 09/17/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 21,018
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 96.300/7.600
Total Number of Bids Received 25
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 31,718
Total Number of Successful Bids 18
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 18
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 96.300/7.600
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 96.352/7.489
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 96.300/7.600
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 96.322/7.553
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.352/7.489
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.267/7.670
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 96.308/7.583
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.51

Recommended Reading