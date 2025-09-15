Discovery Announces Agreement for US$250 Million Revolving Credit Facility

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with a syndicate of financial institutions (the “Syndicate”) for a revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility” or “Facility”) that allows the Company to borrow up to US$250 million, with an accordion feature for an additional US$100 million subject to receipt of additional lender commitments and satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Syndicate includes Bank of Montreal (“BMO”), acting as administrative agent and lender, BMO Capital Markets, acting as sole bookrunner and co-lead arranger, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”) and National Bank of Canada (“NBC”) acting as co-lead arrangers, co-syndication agents and lenders.

Tony Makuch, Discovery’s CEO, commented: “The Revolving Credit Facility we have arranged with the Syndicate will provide both increased financial capacity and greater flexibility as we advance our attractive growth profile in both Canada and Mexico. We appreciate the support BMO, CIBC and NBC have demonstrated in entering into the Agreement with Discovery and look forward to working with them as we continue to build the value of our company.”

The Facility will mature on September 15, 2028, and is available for general corporate and working capital purposes, including financing future investments as the Company advances its growth strategy. The Facility includes terms and conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, and is secured by all assets of the Company and its material subsidiaries. Advances under the Facility are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions precedent.

The Facility is available by way of (i) term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Term SOFR”) loans, with interest accruing at Term SOFR plus a credit spread adjustment of 0.10% per annum plus an applicable margin ranging from 2.50% to 3.50% per annum based on the Company’s consolidated net leverage ratio at the end of each fiscal quarter, (ii) US dollar base rate loans, with interest accruing at BMO’s US dollar base rate plus an applicable margin ranging from 1.50% to 2.50% per annum, based on the Company’s consolidated net leverage ratio at the end of each fiscal quarter and (iii) letters of credit. The undrawn portion of the Facility is subject to a standby fee ranging from 0.563% to 0.788% per annum, based on the Company’s consolidated net leverage ratio at the end of each fiscal quarter.

Following the entering into of the Agreement, Discovery will terminate the existing term loan agreement with Franco-Nevada GLW Holdings Corp. involving a US$100 million senior debt facility, entered into as of April 15, 2025, which remained undrawn as of the date of termination.

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

