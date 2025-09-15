CN Partners with the New Orleans Saints to Promote Rail Safety

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced a partnership with the New Orleans Saints during See Tracks? Think Train® Week, taking place September 15 to 19.

As part of the campaign, CN Police officers will join members of the New Orleans Saints in visiting schools across New Orleans to raise awareness about the importance of staying safe around railway tracks. Students will take part in activities designed to empower them to be safety leaders in their communities.

“We’re proud to partner with CN on this important safety initiative,” said Matt Webb, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the New Orleans Saints. “Our organization has strong ties to young people across New Orleans, and with rail safety more important than ever, we’re committed to delivering this life-saving message in a way that truly resonates with our community.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the New Orleans Saints. This collaboration underscores our commitment to safety and our determination to reduce unsafe behaviors on or near railway property. Together, we can strengthen the efforts of community organizations and inspire youth to be role models when it comes to rail safety,”

- Shawn Will, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer, CN



This initiative is another example of how CN supports communities along its network and beyond. Together with the New Orleans Saints, CN is working towards a shared vision of zero track tragedies.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.