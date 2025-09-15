Geotab’s New AI Dash Cam Slashes Risky Driving Behaviors by Up to 95% with In Cab Verbal Alerts

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, today announced the launch of the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam and its new video intelligence platform. This dual-facing dash cam is designed to address a critical industry need by delivering proactive, in-cab voice support that helps drivers self-correct risky habits. In a recent large pilot, the voice coaching functionality helped reduce tailgating by 90% and phone use by 95%. This system turns every alert into a coaching opportunity, aiming to prevent accidents and create a measurable impact on fleet safety culture.

The transportation industry is at a crucial juncture. In 2023, there were 5,300 fatal crashes involving large trucks, a 43% increase over the last decade. A recent Geotab survey noted that drivers believe there is an increase in driving accidents, with 34% having considered leaving the profession in the year prior. Commercial drivers face long hours, unpredictable conditions, stress and wellness challenges, and even unfair blame in incidents. At the same time, fleet managers are dealing with rising costs, the vital need to keep their workforce safe, and the need to protect the company’s reputation. These challenges have a profound human and financial impact, directly affecting driver well-being, business vitality, and the safety of our shared roads.

"We believe the safest fleet is a well-supported fleet," said Charlie Elliott, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Marketplace at Geotab. "Our new video intelligence platform and the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam are a direct investment in supporting the driver and their safety. By uniting the power of video with Geotab data intelligence, we are providing drivers with an in-cab partner that helps them correct risks instantly. This system empowers fleet managers to move beyond reactive incident review and instead foster a culture of safety that protects their most valuable asset, which is their people.”

Key Features of the GO Focus Plus

Proactive Driver Coaching: The AI dash cam provides instant, in-cab voice prompts to drivers when risky behaviors like distracted driving (e.g., phone use, fatigue) or tailgating, are detected, helping them correct habits.

AI-driven video intelligence surfaces the most urgent risks and repeat patterns for quick review, eliminating the need for fleet managers to sort through extensive footage. Each alert includes video and contextual data, enabling targeted and effective coaching.

AI-driven video intelligence surfaces the most urgent risks and repeat patterns for quick review, eliminating the need for fleet managers to sort through extensive footage. Each alert includes video and contextual data, enabling targeted and effective coaching. Seamless Workflow and Safety Culture: The MyGeotab platform allows for a seamless workflow, including the assignment, tracking, and recognition of progress, reinforcing a strong culture of safety within the fleet.

Improve Fleet Safety with Geotab's Evolving AI Video Intelligence Platform

Geotab’s video intelligence platform is built to continuously evolve. Its advanced AI models refine detection and coaching automatically with every update, ensuring fleets always have the smartest, sharpest tools to stay ahead of risk without extra administrative work. The platform's open architecture is designed to support a growing family of advanced cameras, with new models and capabilities planned in the coming months.

The new video intelligence platform, with the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam, represents a significant step forward in Geotab’s commitment to fleet safety, uniting driving data and video, to deliver a complete picture of risk and a path for improvement. It marks the next chapter for Geotab, dedicated to helping fleets create safer roads and a stronger, more supportive operation.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace® deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

