Alpha Modus Declares Patent Minefield: Allerin Steps on All Ten

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven retail and fintech technology, today announced that its subsidiary, Alpha Modus Corp., has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd. (“Allerin”), an international software solutions company based in India, on September 12, 2025.

The lawsuit alleges infringement of ten Alpha Modus patents: U.S. Patent Nos. 10,360,571; 10,853,825; 11,049,120; 10,977,672; 12,039,550; 11,042,890; 11,301,880; 12,026,731; 12,354,121; and pending claims under Application No. 18/905,975, which will issue on September 23, 2025. These patents cover Alpha Modus’s core technologies in consumer behavior analysis, real-time inventory management, personalized in-store marketing, and AI-driven retail engagement.

Allerin markets its “AllView” AI platform as a comprehensive toolset for machine vision, object detection, and retail applications—solutions that, on information and belief, directly practice Alpha Modus’s patented methods. The complaint asserts that Allerin has derived substantial commercial benefit from Alpha Modus’s patented technology while causing harm to the value of Alpha Modus’s IP.

A Minefield of Infringements

“We believe that most companies practicing AI in retail are going to struggle—or are already struggling—not to step on at least one of our patents. We’ve alleged that Allerin has managed to step on all ten,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “While we take that as a backhanded compliment to the strength of our portfolio, infringement is not a partnership model.”

Alessi added, “Alpha Modus’s patented AI retail technology is quickly becoming the global standard for consumer engagement and real-time retail analytics. The more ubiquitous our innovations become, the more inevitable it is that others will collide with our intellectual property.”

A Broader Enforcement and Growth Strategy

This action against Allerin follows prior enforcement filings by Alpha Modus against major U.S. retailers and advertising networks including Kroger, Creative Realities, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions, Cooler Screens, Brookshire Grocery and MNTN. Each action underscores the Company’s commitment to protecting shareholder value and monetizing its intellectual property across the $60+ billion retail media and self-service kiosk markets.

The case seeks damages, injunctive relief, and recognition of the validity and enforceability of Alpha Modus’s portfolio.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) is a publicly traded AI-driven retail and fintech solutions provider, leveraging a broad and growing patent portfolio to redefine consumer engagement at the point of sale. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, Alpha Modus delivers scalable technologies that enhance shopper experiences, enable targeted retail media, and create high-margin growth opportunities for retailers, advertisers, and investors.

