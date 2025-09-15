Two Six Technologies Celebrates Office at Coppermine Commons in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies (“Two Six”), a high-growth technology company dedicated to delivering innovative products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, hosted a celebration of the completion of its Coppermine Commons office at 13865 Sunrise Valley Drive in Herndon, Virginia.

Two Six’s investment in Coppermine Commons highlights the company’s growth trajectory and dedication to the missions of Intelligence Community customers in Northern Virginia. This office, initially opened in 2024 and now expanded to an entire floor of 55,000 square feet, includes executive offices, 9 classified labs, a unique Product Center, 15 conference rooms, specialized technical equipment, team and program rooms, and numerous employee amenities.

“I’m proud to celebrate our facility at Coppermine Commons in Herndon,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “This impressive office, made possible through support from our Board and collaboration with our outstanding partners, provides Two Six with even more resources and capabilities to support our Intelligence Community customers.”

During the event, Two Six expressed deep gratitude for the commitment of its internal team and the excellent work of its partners, including Bognet Construction, Structur Management, OTJ Architects, Cannon Hill Capital Partners, JLL, Pillsbury, and others.

Two Six, with operations in more than 20 facilities in 7 states, is headquartered in Virginia and employs 900 professionals working in 38 states across the country.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing innovative products and expertise for defense, intelligence, and other national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to missions on the modern battlefield: cyber, information operations, resilient communications, electronic systems, and zero trust solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE, Pulse, TrustedKeep, CipherSIM, SIGMA, and others; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; and the Intelligence Community.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by the global investment firm The Carlyle Group, with a vision to rapidly build, deploy, and implement innovative products that solve some of our nation’s most complex challenges.

For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

703-782-9473

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c638ff91-997e-4a28-8ead-8705eb83be13

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bc61679-07a3-4e9a-9320-f7fdfc32f0bd