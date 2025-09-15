Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 37 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 5 September 2025
|122,500
|597.07
|73,140,885
|Monday, 8 September 2025
|1,200
|602.19
|722,628
|Tuesday, 9 September 2025
|1,200
|600.21
|720,252
|Wednesday, 10 September 2025
|1,200
|603.69
|724,428
|Thursday, 11 September 2025
|1,000
|609.70
|609,700
|Friday, 12 September 2025
|1,000
|602.85
|602,850
|In the period 8 September 2025 - 12 September 2025
|5,600
|603.55
|3,379,858
|Accumulated until 12 September 2025
|128,100
|597.35
|76,520,743
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,170,093 treasury shares corresponding to 8.68% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments