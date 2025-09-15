Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 37 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 5 September 2025122,500597.0773,140,885  
Monday, 8 September 20251,200602.19722,628  
Tuesday, 9 September 20251,200600.21720,252  
Wednesday, 10 September 20251,200603.69724,428  
Thursday, 11 September 20251,000609.70609,700  
Friday, 12 September 20251,000602.85602,850  
In the period 8 September 2025 - 12 September 20255,600603.553,379,858  
Accumulated until 12 September 2025128,100597.3576,520,743  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,170,093 treasury shares corresponding to 8.68% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

