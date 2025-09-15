Rocket Doctor AI Announces First Municipal Partnership with Town of Bruderheim, Alberta, Expanding Rural Access to Care





The partnership directly addresses the unique healthcare challenges facing rural communities, including access, staffing shortages, and long travel times. It aims to help decrease the strain on local healthcare facilities.

Bruderheim, AB, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., has entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Town of Bruderheim, Alberta, marking its inaugural collaboration with a Canadian municipality to expand access to essential healthcare services virtually, fully covered by Alberta Health with no user fees. The partnership will launch on September 15, 2025 and will automatically renew on July 10th, 2026 for subsequent 1-year periods on identical terms.

Through this collaboration, Bruderheim residents will gain access to Rocket Doctor’s physician-led platform, enabling video and/or audio appointments with licensed Alberta medical professionals. Services include urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive health, and comprehensive primary care, all designed to improve healthcare delivery in rural communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rocket Doctor to bring much needed healthcare services and support to our community,” said Phyllis Forsyth, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Bruderheim. “Access to high-quality healthcare covered by our Alberta Health is essential, especially in smaller municipalities like ours. This partnership ensures that residents can connect with medical professionals more easily, helping us build a healthier, more resilient community.”

In Bruderheim, healthcare challenges reflect those of many rural communities across Canada, where access is limited by staffing shortages, geographic isolation, and long travel times for care. These issues have been compounded by systemic pressures within the healthcare system, including province-wide health workforce shortages and the allocation of resources between urban and rural populations. Rural residents also typically face higher health risks , limited mental health access , and lengthy wait times , while recruitment and retention of healthcare professionals remain persistent barriers.

The Government of Alberta has recognized these disparities, introducing measures such as the Rural Health Action Plan (2024–2027), physician incentive programs, and expanded virtual care initiatives. Rocket Doctor’s partnership with Bruderheim builds directly on these efforts, offering a scalable, community-level solution that brings medical professionals and patients together through technology, fully covered by their provincial health insurance.

“Partnering with Bruderheim is a milestone moment for Rocket Doctor as we launch our first municipal collaboration,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “We are committed to partnering with the public healthcare system, and serving communities that face challenges in accessing timely and accessible healthcare. By working together with local leaders, we can deliver innovative solutions leveraging the most advanced technology to strengthen the health and well-being of residents and public health infrastructure, starting right here in Alberta.”

The partnership with Bruderheim underscores Rocket Doctor’s mission to bridge gaps in rural healthcare delivery through innovation and technology. Earlier this year, Rocket Doctor announced strong growth in Alberta , having already served more than 71,000 Albertans, including 35% from communities with fewer than 25,000 residents. Over the past year, physicians on the platform saw 36,779 patients (a 112% year-over-year increase), while 48 new doctors joined (a 218% increase), further demonstrating the province’s demand for expanded care solutions.

About the Town of Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim, known as the “Home of the Bruderheim Meteorite,” is a vibrant and growing community located in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, northeast of Edmonton. With a population of approximately 1,400 residents, Bruderheim combines small-town values with strong community spirit and access to regional economic opportunities. The town is committed to fostering sustainable growth, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring residents have access to the services and resources they need to thrive, while preserving its unique heritage and welcoming character.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



