Rezolve Ai Set to Power Next-Gen Retail Payments as Tether Unveils USAT Stablecoin Under GENIUS Act

Regulatory clarity and US compliant stablecoin strengthen Rezolve-Tether roadmap,

Highlighting the disruptive potential of AI + crypto payments in $30T retail market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-powered commerce, today reacted to Tether’s announcement of USAT, a U.S.-based stablecoin set to comply with the GENIUS Act. The announcement acts as a pivotal catalyst for Rezolve’s strategy with Tether (detailed at https://rezolve.com/tether/) to embed crypto/wallet payments into its Brain Checkout platform.

Rezolve has been advancing its wallet strategy globally; the launch of USAT provides US regulatory clarity that enables the Company to accelerate its expansion into the American market.

“The announcement of USAT under the GENIUS Act validates exactly what we set out to do with Tether by bringing regulated, frictionless crypto payments into mainstream commerce,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Rezolve Ai. “By combining AI-driven discovery with next-generation payments, we believe that Rezolve is positioned to transform how consumers shop and how merchants get paid.”

Key Implications for Rezolve & Investors

Regulatory alignment: USAT’s forthcoming launch under GENIUS Act compliance positions Rezolve’s architecture (already built for regulated stablecoin payments with Tether) to operate within the emerging legal framework.

USAT’s forthcoming launch under GENIUS Act compliance positions Rezolve’s architecture (already built for regulated stablecoin payments with Tether) to operate within the emerging legal framework. Accelerated Payment Infrastructure: Rezolve’s Brain Checkout wallet (via Tether’s Wallet Development Kit) is designed to support crypto, stablecoins, and hybrid payment flows ready for USAT rails.

Rezolve’s Brain Checkout wallet (via Tether’s Wallet Development Kit) is designed to support crypto, stablecoins, and hybrid payment flows ready for USAT rails. Institutional & Market Positioning: Rezolve expects to exceed $100 million ARR by end 2025, yet currently trades at ~17x ARR, far below peer multiples (36-100x). With USAT and regulatory clarity driving momentum, growing institutional support, and increasing customer engagement, Rezolve believe that it is well positioned at the intersection of AI commerce and payments.

Rezolve expects to exceed $100 million ARR by end 2025, yet currently trades at ~17x ARR, far below peer multiples (36-100x). With USAT and regulatory clarity driving momentum, growing institutional support, and increasing customer engagement, Rezolve believe that it is well positioned at the intersection of AI commerce and payments. Product differentiation: Unlike peers who rely on third-party models, Rezolve owns its foundational AI and vision technology, holds patents to reduce hallucinations, and is commercializing proprietary capabilities like Visual Search and Conversational Commerce positioning Rezolve to connect AI-driven shopping with a regulated crypto wallet ecosystem.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding product capabilities, commercialization, and business performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

investors@rezolve.com