Jupiter Neurosciences Names Visionary Entrepreneur and Biohacker Jean Fallacara as Third Nugevia™ Brand Ambassador

Jupiter, Florida, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNS) today announced that Jean Fallacara, visionary entrepreneur, neuroscientist, and internationally recognized biohacker, has joined the Company as the third official brand ambassador for Nugevia™, Jupiter Neurosciences’ new consumer longevity supplement line.





Fallacara, known globally for pioneering advances in biohacking, biotechnology, and human performance, has earned recognition as one of the “Most Disruptive Entrepreneurs 2023” and a “Top Biohacking Influencer 2022.” With a career spanning more than three decades, he has founded and led multiple ventures, including Z-Sciences, which was acquired by NYSE American-listed inTEST Corp in 2021. He is also the founder of Lifespanning Media, a platform dedicated to extending and enriching human lifespan through science, art, health, and technology.

“Jean embodies the principles at the heart of Nugevia™: longevity, resilience, and human optimization supported by real science,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “His relentless pursuit of innovation, coupled with his ability to merge science and lifestyle, makes him a powerful advocate for our mission to help people look, feel, and perform their best at every stage of life.”

Fallacara commented, “Resveratrol has always been an overlooked cornerstone of longevity, as essential as NAD or NMN. Nugevia™ takes this breakthrough molecule and finally unlocks its full potential, merging real science with wellness innovation to deliver energy, focus, and cellular health for anyone striving to live and perform at their best. Nugevia™ is not just another supplement, it represents the convergence of clinical research, biotechnology, and wellness innovation. I believe in making human longevity accessible to everyone, and Nugevia’s products are built on the kind of real science that makes this possible. Whether you are an athlete, entrepreneur, or simply someone striving to optimize your quality of life, Nugevia™ provides the foundation for thriving in mind, body, and soul.”

Nugevia™ is built on JOTROL™, Jupiter’s patented resveratrol-based micellar delivery platform that has demonstrated significantly enhanced bioavailability and underpins the Company’s clinical-stage CNS therapies. The three debut formulations—GLO, MND, and PWR—are designed to support cellular resilience through intelligent stacking of synergistic ingredients, all enhanced for optimal absorption via the JOTROL™ system.

The Nugevia™ brand reflects Jupiter’s dual-path strategy, advancing clinically validated therapeutics while tapping into the rapidly growing longevity market, projected to reach $8 trillion by 2030. This consumer-facing arm is expected to create a revenue stream that supports ongoing clinical development, corporate operating costs, and enhances long-term shareholder value.

A digital press kit, including high-resolution product imagery and key brand information, is available at https://ir.jupiterneurosciences.com/.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, including indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia™ introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

