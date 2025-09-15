International Land Alliance Launches BOXABL at Cabo Oasis

Affordable Tesla-Powered BOXABL Tiny Homes Coming to Cabo Oasis Expanding Flagship Development

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the “Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, today announced that the wildly-popular tiny home brand, BOXABL, is now available for ordering at its flagship 500-acre Cabo Oasis beachfront development in Baja California. The Company expects the BOXABL model home, which is now a part of its products offering, to be on the Cabo Oasis property by the end of September.

BOXABL was founded in 2017 by a father-son duo, Paolo and Galiano Tiramani, and gained mainstream notoriety in 2022 when Elon Musk revealed that he owns a BOXABL tiny home and uses it as a guest house. The BOXABL Casita, which will be Tesla-powered, is manufactured in Las Vegas, NV. These units are designed to serve as vacation, second, or retirement residences— that will be offered at a purchase price of approximately $100,000 or a lease option for under $1,000 per month.



BOXABL is a modular building system designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL’s innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL’S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL’s facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

“We are bringing sustainable, high-quality living to everyone at a price that was once unimaginable,” said Frank Ingrande, President and CEO. “These homes emphasize eco-friendly design and power, compact efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, all while helping solve the affordability crisis that’s impacting many, especially in California.”

As part of our broader vision to expand Cabo Oasis, ILAL is developing separate private neighborhoods within the master-planned community to accommodate a wide variety of homeownership needs and budgets—including condominiums, private estates, these new tiny home options and a planned condotel (renderings can be viewed at www.cabooasis.com).Key Features of the Cabo Oasis Tiny Homes:

Solar-Powered Everything – Integrated Solar Roof panels and a Tesla Powerwall battery ensure energy independence making this 100% off-grid capable.

Smart Home Integration – Includes full home automation for lighting, climate, and security controls.

Sleek, Futuristic Design – Modular interiors that maximize space and feature premium finishes.

Zero Utility Costs – Energy-efficient systems designed to eliminate traditional energy bills.

About Cabo Oasis

Cabo Oasis is International Land Alliance’s flagship beachfront community in San Felipe, Baja California Baja California, featuring 500 acres of master-planned development with ocean views, resort amenities, and a wide range of residential options designed for sustainable coastal living.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is a publicly traded real estate development company focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Northern Baja California and Southern California. With a mission to provide accessible housing solutions through innovative design and technology, ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

