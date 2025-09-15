SEALSQ to Secure Space Transactions with Post-Quantum Technology to Support the Next WISeSat Launch Scheduled for November 2025

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its engineering team is working intensively to support the next WISeSat satellite launch scheduled for November 2025. This mission will mark the deployment of SEALSQ’s post-quantum-ready satellites, strengthening the security of space-based communications and financial transactions. The satellite will join WISeSat’s constellation of 22 operational satellites, which already provides secure IoT connectivity for industries worldwide.

By embedding SEALSQ Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) chip, the WISeSat satellite aims to establish a quantum-resilient transaction framework in orbit. These chips are designed to enable secure satellite-to-satellite transactions powered by SEALCOIN decentralized trust management using Hedera Distributed Ledger Technology, quantum-resistant encryption to protect against future quantum computing threats, and trusted digital identity enabled by WISeKey’s Root of Trust and WISeID platform. Together, these technologies aim to create the world’s first PQC-enabled blockchain-secured satellite ecosystem, positioning SEALSQ as a leader in space-grade transaction security.

The satellite communications industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by demand for secure, resilient, and global connectivity solutions. The global satellite communication market was valued at approximately USD 90 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 159.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 10%. The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) segment—covering voice and data services for mobile and remote users on land, sea, and air—represents a rapidly expanding niche. Valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2023, the MSS market is forecasted to reach USD 8.6–9.6 billion by 2030, with some estimates projecting USD 19.5 billion by 2032. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, blockchain, and secure digital transactions, SEALSQ and WISeSat are positioned to capture a significant share of this fast-growing market, addressing the rising need for secure satellite and mobile-to-satellite communications.

Following the success of its January 2025 mission, WISeSat and SEALSQ are advancing plans to launch five PQC-enhanced satellites before the end of 2026 beginning with the next launch scheduled for November 2025. Each new satellite is planned to feature enhanced PQC hardware, deeper Hedera integration, and expanded use of SEALCOIN for secure machine-to-machine transactions and data exchange.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, said:

“SEALSQ is redefining the future of secure space transactions. By combining post-quantum cryptography, blockchain trust, and SEALCOIN-powered exchanges, we are laying the foundation for a trusted, decentralized space economy that safeguards digital ecosystems for the quantum era.”

SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES) develops semiconductors, cryptographic chips, and post-quantum solutions that secure digital infrastructures against the emerging risks of quantum computing. Its technologies are now operating in orbit, protecting communications and space transactions across the WISeSat constellation. WISeSat.Space operates a constellation of 22 satellites, providing low-cost, quantum-secure IoT connectivity with global coverage, trusted digital identity, and resilient encryption for critical sectors.

