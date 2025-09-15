VisionWave Signs Strategic Defense MOU with Major India-Based Partner; Potential EI™ Field Evaluations of Active Protection System (APS) Scheduled Under MoD Frameworks

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a major India-based defense company to collaborate on select modernization programs of the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). The MOU establishes a framework for technical proposals, simulations, and on-site demonstrations in India of VisionWave’s sensing technologies and Active Protection System (APS) - built on proprietary super-resolution radar and proprietary countermeasures, powered by the Evolved Intelligence™ engine - subject to scheduling and regulatory clearances and the MOU does not guarantee any specific outcomes or contracts. The MOU includes confidentiality and communications provisions and defines evaluation protocols; it is not a partnership or joint venture.

Program & Evaluation Track (High Level)

Planned evaluations in India: The parties expect to pursue multi-phase evaluations and/or trials may commence on a rolling basis under applicable MoD processes for APS and related radar/fire-control and C2 integrations subject to official invitations and clearances.

The parties expect to pursue multi-phase evaluations and/or trials may commence on a rolling basis under applicable MoD processes for APS and related radar/fire-control and C2 integrations subject to official invitations and clearances. MoD RFIs: Public MoD materials outline requirements for air-defense fire-control radar and active-protection capabilities; coordination will proceed within those frameworks, including technical, schedule, and indigenous-content considerations.

Public MoD materials outline requirements for air-defense fire-control radar and active-protection capabilities; coordination will proceed within those frameworks, including technical, schedule, and indigenous-content considerations. Costs & permissions: Demonstrations requested by the Indian partner will be at the partner’s expense and will proceed only with prior written consent and under security/confidentiality protocols - reflecting the partner’s confidence and the strategic importance of our role.



Program Scope

Under the terms of the MOU, VisionWave and the Indian partner may explore opportunities to pursue multiple MoD programs, including:

Make-2 Drone Kill System – interceptor drone development.

ALTV (New Generation Light Tank Program) – approximately 357 units.

FRCV (Future Ready Combat Vehicle / Main Battle Tank Program) – approximately 1,770 new main battle tanks.

T-72/T-90 Retrofit Program – modernization of existing armored platforms.

In addition to APS, the collaboration contemplates subsystems such as counter-UAS systems, tactical drones, radar and fire-control technologies, sensor fusion, and unmanned platforms for defense and homeland security.

Demonstrations requested by the Indian partner will be conducted in India under applicable MoD processes, at Indian Partner’s expense, reflecting the partner’s confidence and the strategic importance of VisionWave’s role.

Additional Collaboration Under the Same MOU

The parties are advancing additional confidential defense-technology tracks, coordinating responses to relevant MoD RFIs, and discussing a potential initial purchase order for select VisionWave systems - each subject to formal invitations, evaluations, regulatory clearances, and contract award. Specific terms and timelines remain confidential pending formal invitations and approvals; updates will be announced upon achievement of material milestones. These discussions do not constitute binding agreements.

Management Commentary

“This agreement moves us from dialogue to execution,” said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. “Working with our Indian partner, we anticipate scheduling field testing, subject to clearances, of our APS - built on proprietary super-resolution radar and proprietary countermeasures, powered by our Evolved Intelligence™ engine - against local requirements. India is a pivotal market for defense-grade edge AI, and this MOU is the mechanism to progress demonstrations, integration, and ultimately program bids.”

A spokesperson for the Indian partner commented: “We look forward to coordinated evaluations in India under applicable MoD frameworks. Specific programs and venues will remain confidential, but the joint focus is clear: mission-relevant performance, rapid iteration, and paths to localized production where appropriate.”

What’s Next

The parties plan to work toward confirming test windows, interface reviews, and documentation needed for MoD trials and potential production pathways. In line with the MOU’s communications clause, any future public statements will be issued with mutual consent. VisionWave will provide updates as material milestones occur.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) develops next-generation intelligent defense systems that integrate advanced AI with autonomous platforms and multi-modal sensing across air, ground, and sea. The Company’s Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) engine is built for real-time, on-device perception and control in contested environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations These statements also include statements regarding collaboration with an India-based defense company, anticipated evaluations and demonstrations, potential participation in MoD programs, responses to RFIs, and discussion of a possible initial purchase order. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including scheduling, regulatory approvals, trial outcomes, contract awards, export control restrictions under U.S. or Indian laws, geopolitical factors, changes in MoD priorities, funding, and other factors described in the Company’s SEC filings. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of VisionWave as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while VisionWave may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of VisionWave as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

