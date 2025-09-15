Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT); DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); Ibotta Inc. (NYSE: IBTA); and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) – Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Applied Therapeutics. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

A securities fraud class action against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement.

If you purchased Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares prior to January 3, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), through certain of its officers, provided positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Applied Therapeutics’ Phase III INSPIRE trial; notably, electronic data capture issues and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study. The Complaint further alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Applied Therapeutics’ securities at artificially inflated prices.



On August 25, 2025, the parties reported to the Court that they had agreed to settle the securities fraud class action.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights



Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. shares on or shortly after the company's April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.



WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) shares on or shortly after the company's April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

