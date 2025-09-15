24/7 Market News: Judge VENU by the Company that Keeps It

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, examines VENU’s (NYSE American: VENU), a growing operator of premium hospitality and live entertainment venues across the U.S., execution of a long-term exclusive Services Agreement with ticketing platform Tixr and an accompanying strategic equity investment from Tixr in VENU.

Tixr will become the exclusive ticketing and commerce partner for VENU’s current and future music venues, including locations in Colorado Springs, CO; Centennial, CO; Gainesville, GA; and one yet-to-be-announced market. The multi-year agreement extends for an initial five-year term, with automatic two-year renewals, and includes a right of first offer for any new VENU-operated music halls launched during the agreement’s duration.

A Strategic Partnership with Skin in the Game

Tixr also backed its commitment with capital, purchasing 62,500 shares of VENU common stock in a private placement. The investment underscores Tixr’s long-term belief in VENU’s vision and scalability within the mid-sized venue space.

The move forms a strategic alliance with shared upside, with Tixr’s platform powering the VENU fan experience from ticket purchase to venue entry.

The agreement also includes co-branded marketing initiatives, VIP experiences, and website development support, alongside traditional ticketing services. In return, Tixr will receive premium brand exposure as VENU’s “Exclusive Ticketing and Commerce Partner” and “Official Sponsor.”

Institutional Vote of Confidence

Earlier this year, Aramark, a Fortune 500 leader in food services and facilities management, also acquired a stake in VENU. This kind of dual investment from active service providers is highly uncommon and signals extraordinary confidence in VENU’s business model, execution, and suggests deep conviction in VENU’s trajectory.

Looking Ahead

With Tixr and Aramark as strategic allies, VENU is uniquely positioned to continue its aggressive expansion into underserved live music markets across the U.S. The combination of institutional capital, best-in-class technology, and operational support is expected to accelerate venue launches, artist bookings, and fan engagement.

About VENU Holding Corporation

VENU Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), VENU is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: 247MarketNews.com has been compensated $2,500 per week by MicroCap Strategies for ongoing press and editorial coverage of VENU.

