"Looks Delicious! | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture" Opens Sept. 18 at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Showcasing the First-ever U.S. Exhibition Celebrating Shokuhin Sampuru

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 18, 2025 JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles opens "Looks Delicious! | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture," an exclusive new exhibition offering a look into the incredibly lifelike world of shokuhin sampuru. In collaboration with the renowned food replica manufacturer Iwasaki, this is the first-ever U.S. exhibition dedicated to this extraordinary Japanese craft and will be on display delighting visitors through January 25, 2026. For over a century, these ultra-realistic, handcrafted food models have been stopping hungry diners in their tracks and showcasing a wide range of three-dimensional shokuhin sampuru so real it's hard to believe they aren't edible.

Curated by Simon Wright, Director of Programming at Japan House London, the upcoming exhibition will feature a broad collection of specially commissioned food replicas – representing each of Japan’s 47 prefectures across an expansive map – highlighting the country’s diverse culinary traditions. Complemented by a slate of related programs featuring hands-on workshops, craft and culinary demonstrations, and a curated collection of food sample goods in the WAZA Shop, Looks Delicious! offers a vivid and tactile encounter with Japanese food culture, design, and hospitality.

Here is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ Looks Delicious! programming and events:

Special Talk | Inside Japan’s Hyper-Realistic Food Replicas

Date: Thurs., September 18, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: Free

This immersive event traces the origins of food replicas back to before 1868, when produce vendors displayed samples of vegetables that were in season. From the early 1900s onward, as unfamiliar Western-style dishes such as curry rice, beef stew, and tonkatsu (a breaded, deep-fried pork cutlet) gained popularity in Japan, a demand grew for realistic and detailed food models to illustrate these dishes to Japanese diners. Since then, the art and industry of food replicas have continually evolved, blending skilled craftsmanship with modern production techniques to become an integral part of Japan’s culinary presentation and marketing.

A special guest speaker at the event, Takashi Nakai of Iwasaki Co., Ltd., will be flying in from Japan to share firsthand insights into this fascinating craft. Nakai will explore the intricate process of creating food replicas, the cultural significance behind them, and their continuing evolution today.

Looks Delicious! Tasty Treats & Sweet Finds

Date: Sat., September 27, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Ovation Hollywood, Outdoor Courtyard

Fee: Free

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will be hosting a one-day-only outdoor market event on Saturday, September 27 at Ovation Hollywood’s Outdoor Courtyard in celebration of the opening of "Looks Delicious! | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture." Inspired by Japan’s delightful world of hyper-realistic fake food (shokuhin sampuru), the one-day-only event will feature Harajuku Day in Los Angeles vendors offering food-themed fashion, accessories, art, plus quirky collectibles. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase everything from fun nail art to ice cream keychains.

Looks Delicious! Merchandise at WAZA Shop

On Level 2 at JAPAN HOUSE, the WAZA Shop introduces both modern and traditional items, showcasing an eclectic mix of sample products reflecting the many facets of Japanese culture, including dining, home, fashion, and more. Each item embodies the essence of Japanese craftsmanship and Japanese artistry, ensuring that every piece tells a story of timeless tradition and innovation. In celebration of the newest exhibition, Looks Delicious! specialty items like keychains, magnets, and accessories will be on sale for purchase. Also available are replica model kits in a variety of designs, including the highly-sought after shokuhin sampuru samples of parfaits and more.

Tasting with the Eyes | Japan’s Edible Illusions History

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will be curating speciality articles, including the one linked above, to explore in detail the art shokuhin sampuru that fill restaurant windows across Japan representing a fascinating innovation with nearly a century of history, showing how a uniquely Japanese craft evolved into an entire industry and pioneered a revolutionary form of visual communication.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com