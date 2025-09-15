Alliance for Decision Education Welcomes Howard Marks to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard Marks, co-chairman and co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, to its Board of Directors. A highly respected figure in global finance and a celebrated author, Marks brings his extensive expertise in strategic decision-making and risk management to the Alliance, effective September 15, 2025.

Marks's appointment will significantly strengthen the board's strategic vision and provide invaluable perspective as the Alliance scales its mission. For over 30 years, Marks has been instrumental in shaping the investment strategy and corporate direction of Oaktree Capital, one of the world's leading investment management firms. His memos and three published books, which focus on the principles of critical thinking and decision-making, have long been a resource for many.

“If we can teach people to make high-quality decisions, they’ll have better lives and they’ll contribute to better communities, benefitting all of us,” Howard Marks said. “My career has been based on analyzing problems and making rational decisions. It’s fun and satisfying and it works. In addition, I’m all-in on educating the young. The Alliance for Decision Education can help by advancing both objectives."

Marks's experience and commitment to developing decision-making skills make him a natural fit for the Alliance's mission to reach all K–12 classrooms nationwide.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Howard Marks to the Alliance for Decision Education Board,” said Annie Duke, Alliance co-founder. “Howard's perspective on how cognitive biases and market psychology impact decision-making will be invaluable as we work to bring Decision Education to students everywhere. Having someone of his caliber and experience join our mission to improve how people think about choices and uncertainty is truly exciting for the future of Decision Education.”

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance was co-founded by bestselling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making, Annie Duke, Ph.D., and is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields—including several Nobel laureates. We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

As a field builder, the Alliance aligns, coordinates, and amplifies the efforts of organizations and individuals working toward the vision of Decision Education being part of every student’s learning experience. We partner with teachers, researchers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and develop solutions that can be scaled in classrooms across the country.

