Picus Security Ranked No. 1 in G2’s Breach and Attack Simulation Grid Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, today announced that it has been named the No. 1 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) solution in the G2 Grid® Report for Fall 2025 . Based on authentic customer reviews and market data, the report recognized Picus for its strong market presence and the highest number of reviews, with a 94% satisfaction score that makes Picus the most-reviewed and top-rated vendor.

“Breach and attack simulation is now a must-have technology because the dynamic nature of modern systems and the rapid evolution of threats demand continuous validation of defenses,” said H. Alper Memis, co-founder and CEO of Picus Security. “We want to give security teams the transparency and actionable recommendations needed to increase their resilience against new threats. We’re grateful to our customers for rating Picus the best BAS solution and for the feedback that motivates us.”

With more than 10 years of innovation in BAS , Picus set the standard in continuous security validation. In contrast to traditional scanning and one-time penetration testing, BAS platforms provide continuous, automated and comprehensive validation of defenses. Customers consistently emphasize the depth of simulations available in the Picus platform, including endpoint attacks, ransomware, credential compromise and lateral movement.

“The Picus platform has transformed how we test our defenses. Automated simulations, actionable mitigations, and continuous testing give us confidence in our ability to withstand advanced threats.” — G2 Reviewer

“We had a very smooth experience with Picus from onboarding to daily use. It integrated flawlessly with our stack and gave us practical guidance to close real gaps.” — G2 Reviewer

Read more verified customer reviews on G2, and see our blog to learn more about this recognition. Picus will be hosting a State of BAS Summit on Oct. 14 and 16, featuring industry experts on the future of AI-powered BAS. Register here for the event.

