Directional Drilling Market Size to Hit USD 14.42 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Directional Drilling Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7,719.3 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14,422.1 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.34% from 2025 to 2032. A key trend in the directional drilling market is the increasing adoption of automation and digital technologies to enhance operational precision and minimize downtime. Furthermore, the rising focus on unconventional resources such as shale gas and tight oil is driving greater investment in directional drilling solutions.

Global Directional Drilling Market Key Takeaways

Solution segment is set to dominate the global industry, capturing a market share of 54.9% in 2025.

Based on application, onshore segment is projected to account for 55% of the global directional drilling market share by 2025.

North America, with a projected market share of 44.8% in 2025, is expected to dominate the global directional drilling industry.

Europe is anticipated to remain the second-leading market for directional drilling market companies during the forecast period.

Rising Global Energy Demand Driving Directional Drilling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new directional drilling market analysis highlights key factors spurring industry growth. Increasing demand for energy sources like oil and gas is one such primary growth driver.

Global energy demand is increasing rapidly because of population growth, rapid urbanization, and expanding industrial sector. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais says that worldwide demand for all types of energy is expected to grow by 23% by 2045. This surge in global energy demand is expected to stimulate growth in the directional drilling market during the forecast period.

Directional drilling is often used for extracting oil and gas from onshore and offshore sites. This is mostly because it enables companies to exploit multiple oil reserves with a single well, reduces overall costs, and minimizes environmental impact.

High Operational Costs Limiting Market Growth

The global directional drilling market outlook looks promising due to increasing oil and gas exploration activities. However, high capital and operational costs might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Directional drilling requires significant upfront investment in specialized equipment, including steerable systems and mud motors. These high costs can deter small and medium-sized enterprises from adopting directional drilling techniques, thereby lowering directional drilling market demand.

Rising Adoption of Unconventional Energy Resources Creating Growth Opportunities

Growing emphasis on utilizing unconventional energy resources has put directional drilling technologies into the limelight. Directional drilling has become a highly sought-after process for shale production because it allows for efficient extraction from complex shale formations.

The energy industry is rapidly shifting its focus to unconventional reserves, including shale gas and tight oil. This is expected to fuel demand for directional drilling solutions and services, as they are often used for extracting these resources. Thus, shift towards unconventional energy resources is set to create revenue opportunities for directional drilling companies.

Emerging Directional Drilling Market Trends

Growing shift towards trenchless technologies is a key growth-shaping trend in the directional drilling market. Trenchless technologies like horizontal directional drilling (HDD) are being preferred for infrastructure projects due to their cost-effectiveness as well as minimal environmental impact.

Expanding usage of directional drilling in telecommunication and geothermal applications is expected to boost sales growth. Directional drilling is widely used in applications like pipeline and cable installations, underground utility construction, and geothermal projects. This is due to its tendency to minimize surface disruption, increase precision, and reduce installation costs.

There is a rising trend of using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and automation in drilling operations as companies aim to improve efficiency as well as reduce costs. SLB, for instance, recently launched its Neuro autonomous geosteering to drill more efficient and productive wells. Such innovations are expected to bode well for the target market.

Innovations such as rotary steerable systems, high-speed telemetry, and digital drilling optimization are improving drilling precision and reducing non-productive time. These advancements in directional drilling technologies are expected to support market expansion during the forecast period.

Analyst’s View

“The global directional drilling industry is poised to grow rapidly, owing to growing energy demand, shift towards trenchless technologies, increasing shale gas exploration activities, and advancements in drilling technologies,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Directional Drilling Market

Event Description and Impact Energy Transition and Low-Carbon Initiatives Description: Operators are increasingly focusing on reducing emissions, integrating renewable energy for drilling operations, and using electric or hybrid rigs. Impact: Directional drilling services that support sustainable practices see higher adoption and market growth. Advanced Drilling Technology Integration and Digital Transformation Description Companies are using AI and real-time automation to make drilling more efficient. Impact: This boosts demand for high-tech directional drilling as well as reduces need for manual labor. Offshore and Deepwater Exploration Expansion Description: There is a rise in oil and gas exploration in deepwater and offshore fields to meet global energy demand. Impact: This drives demand for advanced directional drilling solutions capable of operating in complex environments.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the directional drilling market report:

KCA Deutag

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes Company

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Weatherford International plc

Parker Drilling Company

Energistics

Precision Drilling Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Pioneer Energy Services

Aker Solutions

Oil States International, Inc.

Transocean Ltd.





Key Developments

In February 2025, Halliburton and Sekal AS delivered the world’s first automated on-bottom drilling system for Equinor in the North Sea. This new system manages autonomous directional drilling along with automated wellbore hydraulics and control of surface drilling rig equipment.

In December 2024, SLB expanded its autonomous drilling solutions with the launch of Neuro autonomous geosteering. This AI-powered system has the tendency to help drill wells more efficiently and productively while lowering the carbon footprint of drilling.

