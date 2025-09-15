Progress Federal Solutions Delivers Trusted AI-Powered Innovation for the U.S. Government, Defense and Public Sector

Wholly owned subsidiary of Progress Software combines federal expertise with advanced AI technologies to accelerate digital transformation and mission success

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the launch of Progress Federal Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary established to serve the specialized needs of U.S. federal, defense and public sector organizations.

Unveiled at the Progress Data Platform Summit, held this week at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., Progress Federal Solutions operates independently while leveraging the full strength of Progress Software’s technology portfolio. The subsidiary is designed to help government agencies accelerate digital transformation, meet compliance mandates and unlock the full potential of their AI and data initiatives to drive smarter, faster and more secure outcomes.

“While compliance is non-negotiable, agencies today are actively seeking agile, innovative solutions that deliver measurable outcomes,” said Cori Moore, President of Progress Federal Solutions. “Federal and defense agencies are embracing data-centric strategies and modernizing legacy systems at a faster pace than ever. That’s why we focus on enabling data-driven decision-making, faster time to value and measurable ROI. At Progress Federal Solutions, we don’t sell technology—we solve problems. We comprehend the nuances of federal acquisition, understand each agency’s mandate and speak the language of mission impact.”

A Proven Track Record of Innovation

Progress Federal Solutions builds on the foundation of MarkLogic, acquired by Progress Software in 2023. With a long-standing reputation in data management and integration, the team specializes in helping agencies unlock the value of complex, diverse data through AI, semantic technologies and secure infrastructure.

“Progress is a trusted provider of AI-enabled solutions that address complex data, infrastructure and digital experience needs,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Their technologies empower government agencies to build high-impact applications, automate operations and scale securely to meet program goals. Carahsoft and our reseller partners recognize the importance of supporting initiatives that will comprehensively meet the unique and changing needs of our public sector customers.”

AI-Powered Solutions for Government Mandates

AI—particularly generative AI and machine learning—is a priority for government agencies due to its ability to interpret data and enable smarter operations by leveraging large language models (LLMs) in critical applications and systems. Merging generative AI with semantic technologies and knowledge graphs can deliver even greater value to digital ecosystems by applying human insight and context to data at a machine scale.

Progress Federal Solutions offers the Progress® Data Platform, an end-to-end, AI-powered solution designed to help organizations connect, curate and consume data across complex environments.

Key capabilities include:

Automated Semantics for Progressive AI : Combines graph and vector technologies to enable real-time semantic search and contextual understanding.

: Combines graph and vector technologies to enable real-time semantic search and contextual understanding. Progressive Graphs : Build knowledge models to identify gaps and drive mission-critical insights.

: Build knowledge models to identify gaps and drive mission-critical insights. Progressive Vectors: Vectorize content on demand, reducing costs and improving flexibility across embedding models.



These innovations support responsible and effective implementation of federal AI mandates, helping agencies make smarter decisions, faster.

In addition to the Progress Data Platform, Progress Federal Solutions offers U.S. federal government and public sector customers all products within its portfolio and has achieved success in providing:

Progress ® Sitefinity ® : a cloud-first digital experience platform with intuitive GenAI-powered tools for content management, personalization and journey optimization.

: a cloud-first digital experience platform with intuitive GenAI-powered tools for content management, personalization and journey optimization. Progress ® Chef ® : automation software for configuring, deploying and managing IT infrastructure and workload orchestration in a secure and compliant way.

: automation software for configuring, deploying and managing IT infrastructure and workload orchestration in a secure and compliant way. Progress ® LoadMaster ® : high-performance application delivery controller (ADC) and load balancer, offered as virtual, hardware or cloud-native to provide availability, scalability and security for business-critical applications.

: high-performance application delivery controller (ADC) and load balancer, offered as virtual, hardware or cloud-native to provide availability, scalability and security for business-critical applications. Progress® MOVEit®: managed file transfer and automation software that helps customers secure sensitive files at rest and in transit, supporting compliance with data security requirements.

Learn more about how federal agencies are leveraging Progress to modernize and meet mandates – visit Progress.com/customers/GPO.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. serves as a public sector distributor for Progress Federal Solutions. Carahsoft makes the company's technology portfolio available to the Public Sector through its reseller partners and multiple contract vehicles.

Progress Software’s solutions and services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F.

About Progress Federal Solutions

Progress Federal Solutions is your trusted partner for government solutions and innovation. A technology and professional services leader in the data management and integration sector, we specialize in delivering software products and services that redefine the way federal agencies and organizations handle, make use of and exploit their complex and diverse data.

We deliver robust solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving needs of diverse industries, especially the public sector. Helping our customers navigate the dynamic landscape of modern data management is what drives us. Our deep commercial experience combined with our federal domain expertise enable us to deploy the highest quality products and services, and to develop and integrate innovative solutions to meet the needs of our nation’s most critical missions. Learn more at www.progress.com/federal.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

