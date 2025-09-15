STACK Infrastructure and BorderPlex Digital Announce Cumulative $56.9 Million in Water and Community Commitments for Doña Ana County Through Project Jupiter

SANTA TERESA, N.M., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, and BorderPlex Digital Assets (“BorderPlex”), a pioneer in building growth infrastructure to fuel innovation in frontier technology, today announced a commitment of $50 million to strengthen drinking water and wastewater systems across Doña Ana County, New Mexico. In addition to the $50 million, STACK and BorderPlex announced a $6.9 million commitment to invest in community investment funds, including advancing shovel-ready projects within New Mexico. These commitments are part of Project Jupiter, a proposed next-generation data center campus in Doña Ana County. These funds are the direct result of the collaborative partnership the project and county and state officials have built, designed to keep community priorities front and center. After productive discussions with county leaders, an increase in payments-in-lieu-of-tax (PILT) through legally binding commitments to Doña Ana County was agreed upon at $360 million if the project is constructed.

“Doña Ana County is more than just a place on the map – it’s home to families, businesses and communities that have worked hard to build a future here,” said Doña Ana County Manager Scott Andrews. “The Board is looking forward to discussing how an investment of this magnitude could expand our economic footprint and significantly improve the quality of life for all who call Doña Ana County home.”

“If done right, Project Jupiter can become the most impactful economic development yet for Doña Ana County,” said State Representative Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces). “Bringing this investment to New Mexico means good local jobs, top notch infrastructure, and making life more affordable. I’m committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure this facility delivers on its commitments to invest in local infrastructure, provide its own power and improve access to clean water for our communities.”

“Project Jupiter marks a turning point for New Mexico’s workforce,” said Brian Condit, Executive Director of the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council. “By creating more than 2,500 construction jobs for skilled tradespeople, this project isn’t just building infrastructure, it’s building futures. By coordinating on New Mexico’s union labor and enforcing strong safety standards, I’m confident this project will help prepare the next generation of tradespeople to thrive right here in New Mexico.”

Responsible development has been central to Project Jupiter from the beginning. The campus will operate with a closed-loop cooling system that requires only a one-time fill and then continuously recirculates water, keeping daily operational demand limited primarily to employee use such as restrooms and sinks, at levels comparable to a typical office building. The project will also fully fund any water and sewer improvements needed for its own operations, distinct from the broader community investment.

Project Jupiter’s $50 million commitment to public water and wastewater infrastructure goes beyond project requirements, focusing on strengthening community resilience, reflecting the priorities expressed by residents, and directly addressing one of the county’s most urgent needs: long-term water security. Informed by input from county commissioners and state leaders, the funding is designed to modernize infrastructure, improve reliability, and support long-term access to clean water. Of this total, $10 million will be allocated specifically to the County to provide to the City of Sunland Park through a metrics-driven grant program aimed at improving water quality in the community, a need that residents emphasized during recent community engagement meetings. This collaborative approach reflects a shared recognition that safeguarding resources today will protect families and businesses across Doña Ana County for generations to come.

“This is an investment that works with our environment — not against it,” said New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney. “By taking steps such as real-time air shed monitoring for the microgrid, and a closed-loop cooling design for the data center, this investment will protect New Mexico’s resources while creating lasting opportunity for Doña Ana County families.”

“This investment in critical infrastructure would uplift the entire region – creating thousands of new jobs, driving business growth, and strengthening supply chains to promote long-term prosperity along the border,” said Economic Development Department Secretary Rob Black. “It represents a commitment to economic resilience and workforce development, ensuring New Mexico families have access to sustainable employment and future-ready infrastructure.”



The $6.9 million in community investment funds will support projects identified by local leaders as critical to expanding opportunity and improving quality of life, including:

Local Workforce Development Education Fund, including construction of Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility

Advance construction of a new Boys & Girls Club facility

Advancement of Desalination for Doña Ana County Clean Drinking Water

Doña Ana County Community College Regional Connectivity Contribution

Other established community priorities.



By working side by side with elected officials and community stakeholders, the project sponsors have aligned these commitments with the values and aspirations of the county.

Beyond these targeted community investments, Project Jupiter represents one of the most significant private capital commitments ever proposed in New Mexico. If approved, the project would bring up to $165 billion in private investment over its lifetime, create more than 2,500 construction jobs and at least 750 permanent, full-time roles with average salaries between $75,000 and $100,000 plus benefits. It will also provide $360 million in direct Payments In Lieu of Taxes to strengthen schools, roads, and essential services. All site infrastructure would be privately funded, ensuring no financial burden, debt, or risk for county taxpayers.

“County and state leaders have shown tremendous vision and dedication in championing the priorities of their constituents, and these commitments are a direct reflection of their leadership,” said Matt VanderZanden, President of STACK Americas. “If Project Jupiter is approved, we are ready to deliver on these commitments in full and to work closely with leaders in government and the community to create lasting benefits for New Mexican families, schools, and businesses across Doña Ana County.”

Community engagement has been the foundation of Project Jupiter’s approach from the start. The team has held well-attended public meetings in every district across Doña Ana County, maintained regular office hours, and launched a dedicated project website to promote transparency and accessibility. Outreach efforts, including nearly 90,000 calls to residents and active collaboration with local organizations and community groups, continue to shape the project’s commitments. This ongoing dialogue ensures the project is responsive to community input and builds a foundation of trust that will guide its long-term success in New Mexico.

“We’re not just investing in infrastructure – we’re investing in people,” said Lanham Napier, Chairman of BorderPlex Digital Assets. “Project Jupiter is rooted in the belief that communities like Santa Teresa and Sunland Park deserve lasting solutions to long-standing challenges. We’ve listened closely, and our commitments reflect what residents told us they need: clean water, good jobs, and a stronger foundation for future growth. If approved, that’s exactly what Project Jupiter is designed to deliver.”

Project Jupiter will meet its own energy needs through a dedicated microgrid, eliminating any impact on local ratepayers. This system will operate independently with new generation capacity specifically directed to the project. The system will operate with advanced controls and real-time monitoring, and will comply with New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act. By pairing this power solution with the water and community commitments, Project Jupiter demonstrates a comprehensive model for responsible development.

“Project Jupiter is a game-changer for Santa Teresa and rural New Mexico,” said Davin Lopez, President & CEO of Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance. “It brings the kind of investment, jobs, and tax base usually seen only in big cities, while delivering critical infrastructure that will fuel future opportunities. It’s a moment of pride that shows our community can grow, compete, and thrive on a global stage.”

“Jupiter, BorderPlex Digital Assets, and STACK Infrastructure’s decision to make this investment in Santa Teresa exemplifies the strategic importance of the border region to New Mexico’s economy and the future of our state,” said Joseph De La Rosa, Border Authority Chairman.

Project Jupiter remains under active site selection and is contingent on the approval of key incentives and permits. If approved, the project would move forward as one of the most significant private infrastructure and job-creation investments in the history of Doña Ana County. Additional details are available at www.ProjectJupiterTogether.com.

