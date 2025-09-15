Biomaterials Market Size to Worth USD 526.63 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomaterials market volume is expected to produce approximately 875.18 kilo tons in 2025, with a forecasted increase to 1,850.43 kilo tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.68% from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the market is rising demand for advanced medical implants and regenerative therapies is driving growth in the market. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Biomaterials Market Overview

The biomaterials market encompasses the creation, production, and application of both natural and synthetic substances designed to interact safely and effectively with biological systems, serving roles in areas like implants, scaffold, diagnostics, and regenerative therapies. These materials find widespread use across fields such as orthopedics, cardiovascular treatments, dental applications, would healing, and tissue engineering.

The market is propelled by an ageing global population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which fuel the need for innovative medical solutions and minimally invasive devices. Concurrently, strides in material science including the development of more durable, biocompatible, end eco-conscious materials further enhance the market’s appeal. Together, demographic trends and technological innovation are driving sustained expansion in the biomaterials sectors.

Key Takeaways

The North America biomaterials market Volume is estimated at 356.56 Kilo Tons in 2025 and is expected to reach 680.19 Kilo Tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2025 to 2034.

The North America biomaterials market held the largest volume share of 41.21% of the global market in 2024.

The Asia Pacific biomaterials market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.96% over the forecast period by 2025-2034.

By Material Type, the synthetic biomaterials segment dominated the market with the largest volume share of 73.34% in 2024.

By Material Type, the natural biomaterials segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.15% over the forecast period by 2025-2034.

By application, the orthopaedic segment dominated the market in 2024. The orthopaedic segment held a 35% share in the market in 2024. The growing application in the department fuels the growth of the market.

By application, the tissue engineering segment is expected to grow in the forecast period. The technological advancements in the procedure and materials drive the growth.



Biomaterials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 191.21 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 526.63 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.85% from 2025 to 2034 Historical data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative Units Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2024 to 2035 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Material Type , By Application , By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled Evonik Industries AG , BASF SE, Covestro AG , Corbion N.V. , DSM Biomedical ,

Berkley Advanced Biomaterials , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Medtronic plc , Stryker Corporation , Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Royal DSM , Celanese Corporation , Invibio Ltd (Victrex plc) , NUSIL (Avantor) , Bioretec Ltd , CoorsTek Medical , Aran Biomedical , REVA Medical, LLC , Astra Tech (Dentsply Sirona) , Acumed LLC

What Are The Major Trends In The Biomaterials Market?

A strong shift toward biodegradable materials, as researchers and manufacturers increasingly prefer biomaterials that can be safely absorbed by the body.

Rapid adoption of 3D printing technologies to customize the design and manufacture of medical implants and devices, enabling more precise and patient specific solutions.

A growing emphasis on sustainability, with increasing demand for eco-friendly biomaterials that align with environmental goals and preferences.

Expanded use of biomaterials in cardiovascular and orthopaedic application, reflecting technological breakthroughs and broader clinical adoption.

Biomaterials Market Growth Factors

Could Plasma Treated Surfaces Be the Secret to Next Gen Biomaterials?

Surface modification of polymeric biomaterials using low temperature plasma has emerged as a powerful approach to enhance cell adhesion without comprising material integrity. This technique introduces hydrophilic functional groups, improving wettability, biocompatibility, and facilitating better cell anchorage, spreading, and proliferation making it especially valuable for tissue engineering scaffolds and implantable devices.

Are Functional Amyloid Fibrils The Biomaterial Of The Future?

Functional amyloid fibrils long associated with disease are now being harnessed for their exceptional mechanical strength, stability, and self-assembly capabilities. These unique properties position them as versatile biomaterials suitable for use in drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, bio sensing, surface technologies, and even energy or environmental applications.

Market Opportunity

Could Sustainable Bios Composites From Agricultural Waste Redefine Bone Repair?

Scientists in India have developed a novel biomaterial using entirely eco-friendly, waste derived components such as egg white, fish gelatine, and rice husk nanosilica to create a bone regenerating composite that closely mimics natural bone. This innovation offers a low cost, locally sourced alternative for bone healing, especially valuable for under resourced areas. It represents a promising opportunity to scale regenerative solutions by leveraging agricultural and food processing by-products, reducing waste while addressing critical healthcare needs.

Could Programmable Self-Healing Hydrogels Be the Future of Soft Tissue Repair?

Emerging research into self-healing hydrogels polymers that can autonomously repair own structure suggests significant potential for medical applications such as absorbable structures, tissue scaffolding, and targeted drug delivery. These materials can closely mimic the high water content and elasticity of living tissues, making them well suited for regenerative therapies that demand dynamic adaptability. Their programmable nature offers a compelling opportunity to improve treatment outcomes and reduce complications in soft tissue engineering and recovery.

Limitations In the Biomaterials Market

High cost and complexity of production- advanced biomaterials often require sophisticated technologies, expensive raw materials, and strict quality control, making them costly to produce and limiting widespread accessibility.

Stringent regulatory approvals- Biomaterial used in medical applications must undergo rigorous safety and biocompatibility testing, leading to long approval timelines that can delay commercialization and slow down innovation.

How Dominant Did North America In The Global Biomaterials Landscape In Biomaterials Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. North America continues to hold a commanding position in the global biomaterials market, establishing itself as the most influential regional hub for innovation, adoption , and commercialization. The region benefits from a well stablished healthcare infrastructure, advanced research institutions, and strong collaboration between academia, industry, and government agencies. A key driver of this dominance is the growing demand for biomaterials across orthopaedics, cardiovascular devices, and tissue engineering spurred by gaining population and the increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions. In addition, supportive government initiatives, higher healthcare expenditure, and access to state of the art medical technologies provide a fertile environment for the rapid development and deployment of biomaterial solutions. With a mature regulatory framework and a high level of patient awareness, North America continues to set the pace for global advancements in this market.

Within North America, the United States has emerged as the clear forerunner, driving the majority of the region’s growth and innovation in the biomaterials sector. The country’s leadership stems from its strong focus on research and development, particularly in biodegradable and biocompatible materials that support the growing fields of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. The U.S. is also a pioneer in the adoption of cutting edge technologies such as 3D printer implants, customized medical devices, and AI driven biomaterial design, all of which are expanding the possibilities for personalized healthcare. Furthermore, the presence of leading medical device manufacturers, biotechnology firms, and well-funded research centres reinforces the country’s ability to commercialize new biomaterial applications more rapidly than other region. By combining advanced infrastructure, regulatory support, and a highly competitive innovation ecosystem, the United States not only dominates the North American biomaterials market but also exerts a powerful influence on global industry trends.

Why Is Asia Pacific The Fastest Growing Region In The Biomaterials Markets?

Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, driven by rapid economic development, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government support for medical innovation. countries like China, India, and Japan are making substantial investments in research and advanced medical technologies, fuelling demand for biomaterials in orthopaedics, cardiovascular treatment, and tissue engineering. Rising healthcare awareness, coupled with the growth of medical tourism and a large patient population, has further accelerated adoption across the region. The availability of skilled scientific talent and expanding local manufacturing also make Asia Pacific a strategic hub for both regional and multinational companies. As result, the region is expected to maintain its momentum as the key growth engine for the global biomaterials industry over the coming years.

Biomaterials Market Segmentation

Material Type Insights

Which Material Type Currently Dominate The Biomaterials Market In 2024?

The synthetic biomaterials segment dominated the market in 2024, and their leadership is rooted in their adaptability, scalability and consistent performance across multiple medical applications. These materials can be precisely engineered to deliver desired properties such as strength, flexibility, and durability, making them highly effective in applications ranging from orthopaedics and cardiovascular devices to dental implants. Their reliability and predicted behaviour in medical environments have earned then widespread trust among healthcare professionals. Moreover, synthetic biomaterials can be mass produced at scale, ensuring availability and consistency across global supply chains. Their dominance is further supported by continuous advancements in polymer science and engineering, which enable the development of new generations of synthetic biomaterials that meet increasingly complex clinical needs. As a result, they remain the material of choice for many established medical applications.

The natural biomaterials segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034, gaining momentum due to their unique compatibility with biological systems and their ability to promote natural heading. Unlike synthetic alternatives, natural biomaterials often integrate seamlessly into the body, reducing the risk of rejection and supporting regenerative process. This makes them particularly attractive in advanced fields such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Growing interest in sustainability and environmentally friendly medical solutions has also boosted the appeal of natural sources that can be used to develop innovative biomaterials, opening doors to new applications in drug delivery, wound healing, and beyond. As the medical community increasingly emphasis patient safety and beyond. As the medical community increasingly emphasizes patient safety and sustainable solutions, natural biomaterials are poised to become a key growth driver in the coming years.

Application Insights

Which Application Dominates The Biomaterials Landscape?

The orthopaedic segment dominated the market in 2024, with demand rising steadily due to the prevalence of joint disorders, fractures, and age related musculoskeletal for implants, bone grafts, and prosthetics that restore function and improved patients quality of life. Advances in biomaterials play a vital role in this field, providing the foundation for implants, bone grafts, and prosthetics that restore function and improve patients quality of life. Advances in biomaterial design have allowed for longer lasting and more biocompatible orthopaedic devise, ensuring better patient outcomes and fewer complication. The increasing need for mobility solutions, coupled with innovations in implant technology, has solidified orthopaedics as the most significant and consistent application area for biomaterials. This dominance is also supported by the growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures, which rely heavily on advanced biomaterial technologies to succeed. As population age globally, orthopaedic applications are expected to maintain their leading position in the market.

The tissue engineering segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market from 2025 to 2034, capturing attention for its potential to transform the way healthcare addresses organ damage and tissue loss. By combining biomaterials with cells and biologically active molecules, tissue engineering enables the creation of scaffolds that support the regeneration of functional tissues. This innovative approach offers solutions for conditions that have long been considered difficult or impossible to treat with conventional methods. Breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and bio fabrication technologies are fuelling momentum in this space, making it one of the most promising frontiers in modern healthcare. Tissue engineering not only holds the potential to extend patient lifespans but also to significantly improve their quality of life by providing treatments that repair or even replace damaged tissues. As research advances and clinical trials show increasingly positive result, this application is expected to play a central role in the future expansion of the biomaterials market.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Here Are Some Of The Top Products In Biomaterials Market

Bioresorbable Polymers- Used in sutures, stents, and orthopedic implants; degrade naturally in the body.

Used in sutures, stents, and orthopedic implants; degrade naturally in the body. Hydrogels- Applied in wound care, contact lenses, and drug delivery due to high water content.

Applied in wound care, contact lenses, and drug delivery due to high water content. Collagen-Based Biomaterials- Natural protein used in tissue scaffolds, wound healing, and regenerative medicine.

Natural protein used in tissue scaffolds, wound healing, and regenerative medicine. Calcium Phosphate Ceramics (e.g., Hydroxyapatite)- Used in bone grafts and dental implants for osseointegration.

Used in bone grafts and dental implants for osseointegration. Polylactic Acid (PLA)- Biodegradable polymer used in resorbable implants and 3D-printed medical devices.

Biodegradable polymer used in resorbable implants and 3D-printed medical devices. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)- High-performance thermoplastic used in spinal, dental, and orthopedic implants.

High-performance thermoplastic used in spinal, dental, and orthopedic implants. Titanium & Titanium Alloys- Widely used in orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular implants due to biocompatibility.

Widely used in orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular implants due to biocompatibility. Silicone-Based Biomaterials- Common in soft tissue implants, catheters, and contact lenses.

Common in soft tissue implants, catheters, and contact lenses. Chitosan-Based Materials- Derived from crustacean shells, used in wound dressings and drug delivery.

Derived from crustacean shells, used in wound dressings and drug delivery. Stainless Steel 316L- Used in temporary implants and surgical instruments due to corrosion resistance.

Biomaterials Market Top Key Companies:

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Corbion N.V.

DSM Biomedical

Berkley Advanced Biomaterials

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Royal DSM

Celanese Corporation

Invibio Ltd (Victrex plc)

NUSIL (Avantor)

Bioretec Ltd

CoorsTek Medical

Aran Biomedical

REVA Medical, LLC

Astra Tech (Dentsply Sirona)

Acumed LLC

Recent Developments

In September 2025 , Researchers in South Korea have innovated a specialized “glue gun” capable of printing bone like grafts directly onto fractures during surgery. Made from a composite that includes antibiotics, the material cools rapidly to body temperature, improving alignment and healing. Early in rabbits show superior tissue response.

, Researchers in South Korea have innovated a specialized “glue gun” capable of printing bone like grafts directly onto fractures during surgery. Made from a composite that includes antibiotics, the material cools rapidly to body temperature, improving alignment and healing. Early in rabbits show superior tissue response. In June 2025, Scientists at Rowan University have created a novel injectable hydrogel biomaterial that combines hyaluronic acid with multiple therapeutic agents into a single platform. Designed to navigate the complex environment of spinal cord injury, this multifunctional system many significantly enhance tissue repair and functional recovery.

Biomaterials Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Biomaterials Market

By Material Type

Natural Biomaterials

Collagen Gelatin Fibrin Cellulose Alginate Silk Chitosan Hyaluronic Acid Starch-based Biomaterials

Synthetic Biomaterials

Polymers

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Ceramics

Alumina

Zirconia

Calcium Phosphates (e.g., Hydroxyapatite)

Bioactive Glass Metals

Stainless Steel

Titanium & Titanium Alloys

Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

Magnesium Alloys Composites

Polymer-Ceramic Composites

Metal-Polymer Composites

Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Composites

By Application

Orthopaedic Joint Replacements Bone Grafts & Substitutes Spine Implants

Cardiovascular Stents Heart Valves Vascular Grafts

Dental Dental Implants Tissue Regeneration

Wound Healing Dressings Skin Substitutes

Plastic Surgery Soft Tissue Fillers Breast Implants

Neurology Neural Implants Nerve Regeneration Scaffolds

Ophthalmology Contact Lenses Intraocular Lenses

Drug Delivery Injectable Biomaterials Microspheres & Nanoparticles

Tissue Engineering Scaffolds Hydrogels

Others Urological Applications Gastrointestinal Stents



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



