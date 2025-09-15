ABC Fitness and MyFitnessPal Expand Integration to Deliver Powerful Nutrition Insights to Trainers and Members

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading provider of technology for fitness businesses worldwide, and MyFitnessPal, the number one global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced the next phase of their partnership to bring fitness and nutrition closer together than ever before.

Through an enhanced integration between ABC Trainerize and MyFitnessPal, members can now choose to share their food diaries directly with their coaches and trainers seamlessly through the connected platform, giving coaches and trainers direct visibility into their clients' nutrition habits. This first-of-its-kind capability empowers fitness professionals to deliver more personalized coaching, help clients achieve more sustainable results, and foster long-term engagement. The integration creates a more holistic member experience by meeting members where they are, while unlocking new revenue opportunities and strengthening retention.

“Fitness and nutrition are inseparable when it comes to achieving meaningful results,” said Sharad Mohan, co-founder and platform president at ABC Fitness. “By deepening our partnership with MyFitnessPal, we’re empowering trainers and coaches to deliver the personalization and holistic support that today’s members expect while unlocking new revenue opportunities and improving retention across the board.”

Key benefits of the expanded partnership include:

Deeper Personalization: Coaches and trainers can deliver holistic programs that combine exercise, food tracking, and nutrition coaching to help clients achieve their goals.

Enhanced Engagement: By connecting fitness and nutrition in one seamless journey, trainers and coaches can boost motivation, improve outcomes, and strengthen long-term retention.

Revenue Growth: The partnership introduces opportunities for trainers and coaches to earn side income by promoting MyFitnessPal Premium, offering added value to members while diversifying income streams.

In the past 12 months, over 200,000 US based clients of coaches using ABC Trainerize are tracking their nutrition using MyFitnessPal.

Tim Holley, Chief Product Officer of MyFitnessPal said, "At MyFitnessPal, we know that lasting health results come from combining the right nutrition with the right fitness plan. By integrating further with ABC Trainerize, we’re empowering coaches to meet their clients where they are — with the nutrition tracking app they already trust. MyFitnessPal is proud to power the nutrition insights that drive personalization, stronger engagement, and sustainable results.”

Learn more about the ABC Fitness and MyFitnessPal partnership here.

